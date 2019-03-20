Nothing but work keeps shark fishermen David Smith and Jacob Key away from the St. Simons Island Pier, which is why they pretty much had the place to themselves amid Tuesday’s overcast skies and chilling 21-mph winds.
It is also why the two men can tell you winter in the Golden Isles was a mostly tepid affair this year.
“It’s been a good winter, one of the warmest I remember,” said Smith, 32, who spends much of his free time exposed to the pier’s elements.
You do not have to take Smith’s word for it, however. As the first day of spring arrives today, folks in the Golden Isles can look back on a winter that was mild by all measure, according to the National Weather Service in Jacksonville. The winter of 2018-19 saw temperatures dip to freezing only once, as measured by the weather service at McKinnon St. Simons Airport.
That occurred on Jan. 31, said Pete Wolf, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service. And while unofficial temperatures may have reached the freezing mark farther inland at other times during the winter, warmer temperatures prevailed throughout, he said.
“Overall, it was a little bit above normal all winter,” Wolf said. “And as far as freezes, that was a warm winter. It is unusual to have a winter like this, but not unheard of.”
Overall, temperatures during February were about 9 degrees above normal, he said. The average temperature for February in the Golden Isles is 54.5, but this year’s short month saw the overall average holding at 62 degrees, he said. The average low for February is 45.9 degrees, but the average low for the month this year was 54 degrees. Daytime highs in February around here are usually at 63 degrees, but this year the average daytime high was 70 degrees in February.
“No dates even came close to freezing in February,” Wolf said. “The lowest was 38 degrees and that was on Feb. 14.”
January’s daytime highs averaged about 63 degrees and overnight lows averaged 43 degrees, with overall average for the month at 54 degrees. Those numbers all are about 3 degree higher than normal, Wolf said.
Although the temperatures reached the mid-30s a few times in December, temperatures for the month remained about 2 degrees above normal with an overall average of 70 degrees, he said. Much of the warm winter is attributable to the arrival of an El Nino system in the equatorial Pacific earlier this year, Wolf said.
“With an El Nino, the winter here is typically warmer,” he said.
Smith and Key only know that the shark fishing at the pier has been exceptional over the past three months, possibly because the warmer conditions have kept water temperatures in the 50s, they said.
“It definitely wasn’t as cold, and the fishing seemed to be better,” Smith said. “It was definitely better for me, as far as being out in it. And the fishing we had this winter was some of the best I’ve seen.”
With steady winds out of the northeast at above 20 mph and gusts above 30 mph, the weather service issued a wind advisory on Tuesday.
However, the first day of spring should dawn sunny with a daytime high expected at around 64 degrees. Winds out of the north will simmer down to a manageable 9 to 14 mph.
The mild conditions should prevail through the week, with overnight lows in the upper 40 and daytime highs in the upper 60 beneath sunny skies, according to the weather service.