The value of walking as exercise is undisputed.
Paul Gulyas’ way of walking is an exercise in friendliness and faith.
During his morning walks along the mile fronting the St. Simons airport, Gulyas waves at every car that approaches, out and back. And it’s not a halfhearted, existence-acknowledging shoulder level gesture. It’s a from-the-shoulder, hand over the head, elbow-bending wave. “I see you,’’ it says, “and I hope you have a wonderful day.”
“He makes my day,’’ says Jack Welch who sees Gulyas often. “It’s not just a wave. It’s a WAVE. And he smiles.”
He does at least three miles counting the laps around his condo parking lot. The waving starts as he crosses the Winn-Dixie parking lot toward Frederica.
“I usually pray when I walk along here,’’ he said. “I always sing ‘The Lord’s Prayer’ when I walk. Not well.”
With his first wave, the man driving a white Tahoe lifts two fingers off the wheel like a farmer would driving an old pickup on a Georgia dirt road passing between cotton fields.
Several waves later, the driver of an Acura responds more exuberantly.
“The first time on a Saturday,’’ he said, “I would say the response was lukewarm at best.”
Sort of like the KIA driver that passed as he spoke.
But no response is better than some he could have gotten but blessedly hasn’t.
“Nobody ever gave me the finger. Nobody ever yelled, ‘You idiot,’’’ he said. “Not that it wouldn’t be deserved.”
Not all responses have been in roadside passages.
“I was out picking up a pepper at Winn-Dixie,’’ he said. “A man came up and said he was hoping to see me. He said it made him feel good.”
There’s no figuring how it makes people feel, but you know it’s not the same to everyone.
A Toyota driver honked and waved, while three in a row didn’t respond. The driver of a Mercedes kept both eyes on the road and both hands on wheel seemingly resolute in not looking Gulyas’ way.
But then a woman flashed her lights and waved before Gulyas lifted a hand. Her headlights and smile were both on high beams.
When there are strings of cars, his hand doesn’t go back to his side, but there’s no mistaking that it’s a separate wave for each.
Most cars have the bumper stickers on the rear, but it would make no difference to Gulyas.
“I don’t know if I’m waving at a Catholic, a Jew, a Muslim. I don’t know if it’s a Democrat or Republican,’’ he said.
“Even if they don’t respond, they know somebody cares,’’ he said.
The driver’s station in life, as the British would say, also doesn’t seem to matter. A man in the Porsche waved, but the man in Lexus did not.
He got into walking because of his wife, Linda, who has a bachelor’s degree in nursing and who has been an RN for 44 years. She’s an infection control and wound care specialist at Marsh’s Edge.
When they were living in Pittsburgh, he began putting on some weight and she suggested he take up walking. Now he’s a fit 165.
During her lunch breaks at Marsh’s Edge, she calls home and they talk.
“What we talk about that always fills that 30 minutes so quickly is a potpourri of insignificance,’’ he said.
They celebrated their 41st anniversary Sunday.
The Gulyases love cruises and have been on 67 since the 1980s. He takes “dessert walks” aboard ship, five miles in the morning alone and two with Linda in the afternoon.
“You don’t walk, you don’t get dessert. I haven’t missed many desserts,’’ Gulyas said.
He had sung “The Lord’s Prayer” outgoing and sang another hymn on the way back.
“God of my past, present and future you are,’’ he said. After finishing, he said, “I don’t know what hymn book that came out of, but I like those words.”
He did some composition of his own, a poem that goes:
“A smile and a wave,
was all I gave
to each driver that I’d see.
And wouldn’t you know,
Wherever I’d go
It came right back to me.”
He finished his Monday walk in less than the allotted 40 minutes with 103 waves, 55 outgoing and 48 incoming.
You can be sure, there are plenty more where those came from.