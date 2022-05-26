A spokesman for the Federal Law Enforcement Training Center says the Glynco base reacted as quickly as it could to the spread of COVID-19 at the training facility.
FLETC stopped training and sent the majority of the 2,853 students home or to their duty stations Friday when the number of active on-base cases climbed to 168. Some of the students were being housed off the compound.
“As it does in the community at large, COVID-19 spreads rapidly,” said Alan M. Shefveland, branch chief of public affairs for FLETC. “The number of COVID-19 student positive cases at the Glynco training delivery point grew from nine to 168 between Monday, May 16, and Thursday, May 19.”
About 500 students scheduled to graduate this month remained on base.
Two students were taken to the hospital died last week, one after a medical issue that occurred in a classroom and the other during a training exercise. FLETC did not release the names of the students, whose cause of death is unknown.
Shefveland said FLETC follows guidelines recommended by the Centers of Disease Control when administering COVID tests.
“If a student tests positive, all students in the same class are considered close contacts and all are tested after five days, including those who are fully vaccinated, up-to-date on vaccination boosters, and asymptomatic,” he said.
In 2021 the base kept the student population purposely low so that it could house all trainees on base. Protocol at the time was to limit each dorm room to a single student as a defensive measure against the spread of COVID.
This year, not only were 414 students being housed off base, but FLETC assigned more than one trainee to each dorm room.
Shefveland explained why FLETC changed its pandemic protocol.
“As more tools have become available to fight COVID-19, including vaccinations, FLETC has increased its on-center student population,” he said. “This has been necessary to meet the extremely high training demand of FLETC’s 118 federal law enforcement partners who rely on FLETC for training necessary to deploy new law enforcement officers to conduct missions vital to national security and public safety.”
He noted that from early February 2022 until early April 2022, FLETC had zero positive cases of COVID-19 among its student population.
“FLETC adheres to CDC protocols that call for immediate isolation of students who are symptomatic or those who test positive for COVID-19,” Shefveland said. “Students in isolation are lodged in a separate dormitory in specially-designated single-bunk isolation rooms.”
The spread of COVID at facilities like FLETC is not uncommon.
“We’ve seen a small increase in outbreaks this month compared to last month, mostly in school settings and long-term care facilities,” said Dr. Lawton Davis, health director of the eight-county Coastal Health District.
“However, even with this modest increase, we have far fewer outbreaks now than we had earlier in the year at the height of the Omicron surge.”
Lawton said it is difficult to say exactly how much the transmission rates are rising.
“With so many people using at-home tests, there are likely many positive test results that don’t get reported to us or included in the official case count,” he said.
He said the current dominant strain of virus — Omicron BA.2 — is very contagious and can infect people who are fully vaccinated, boosted and have a history of prior COVID infection.
“The good news is that these individuals typically have much milder illness,” Lawton added. “However, we should all continue to be cautious and follow public health guidelines. Even someone with a mild clinical illness can develop ‘long COVID’ with worrisome, lingering symptoms.”