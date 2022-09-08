With the general elections two months away, Glynn County officials are making a final push to convince people to vote for a proposed Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax.
During a town hall meeting Wednesday at the Brunswick library, only a handful of people showed up to meet with city and county employees at different tables, where they were prepared to answer questions about specific proposed SPLOST projects.
The tables had signs to show participants different projects and work that will be funded if voters approve the 1% tax. Tables included information on roads and traffic, drainage, storm and critical incident preparedness, fiber network, project management, fire and rescue safety, parks and recreation and the mainland.
Lisa Gurganus, director of the county’s parks and recreation department, said there are no plans to cut back on county recreation programs offered on the mainland at the North Glynn Recreation Complex, or in Brunswick. That means there should be many more opportunities for city youth to participate in recreation programs once the city reestablishes its own recreation program a year from now.
“We have no plans to stop anything we have been doing,” Gurganus said. “The city kids will have options.”
Jeff Kilgore, a longtime opponent of SPLOST, called county commissioners “tone deaf” to the opposition and predicted the tax referendum will fail despite the county’s best efforts to generate support.
“If I don’t do anything, SPLOST will get defeated,” he said. “The reason it will fail is because of the poor performance of the county commission. These commissioners want SPLOST but they don’t know why.”
Another town hall will be held 5 to 7 p.m. on Sept. 21 at the Casino Building on St. Simons Island.