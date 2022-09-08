With the general elections two months away, Glynn County officials are making a final push to convince people to vote for a proposed Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax.

During a town hall meeting Wednesday at the Brunswick library, only a handful of people showed up to meet with city and county employees at different tables, where they were prepared to answer questions about specific proposed SPLOST projects.

