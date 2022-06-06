A town hall meeting on Tuesday will give residents a first look at a package of SPLOST projects that could appear in an upcoming referendum.

Glynn County Commissioner Cap Fendig told The News the package has been on his mind for a while, and he’s had a draft since May 1.

He didn’t want to reveal the exact details before the town hall on Tuesday but said the total is in excess of $20 million.

As with past SPLOST lists, the projects as a whole will be geared largely toward roads, drainage, sidewalks and parks.

The total SPLOST list — which will include infrastructure and capital improvement projects across the county and city of Brunswick – will be determined by the full, seven-member commission. The Jekyll Island Authority and the Brunswick-Glynn County Joint Water and Sewer Commission have been included in recent SPLOSTs, both successful and unsuccessful, as well.

SPLOST is a 1% sales tax that must be approved by voters. It can be implemented for up to five years at a time and typically generates a little over $20 million a year in Glynn County, according to county records.

The most recent SPLOST referendum failed at the ballot box in March 2021. Commissioners plan to put another on the November 2022 general election ballot.

Last month, commissioners heard the results of a survey intended to gauge citizens’ sentiments toward SPLOST.

Eighty-nine percent of the 1,261 respondents — a fraction of Glynn County’s 86,000-plus population, but enough to give the consultant involved a high level of confidence — were familiar with the tax.

While a majority saw SPLOST as a fair way to fund community projects and save taxpayers money, only 28% said the projects funded with the tax are important to them and only 31% believed the tax works in their best interest.

Respondents said the priorities should be storm drainage, water and sewer, road paving and traffic. The least favored projects on a proposed SPLOST list are government building improvements and a juvenile court annex.

The town hall is scheduled for 6 p.m. Tuesday at St. William Catholic Church, 2300 Frederica Road on St. Simons Island.

