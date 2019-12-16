The Glynn County Commission is scheduled to meet Tuesday to continue discussing Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax 2020.
“It’s a continuation of the discussion of the proposed list of projects that the board has to, at some point in time, firm up,” said commission Chairman Mike Browning.
The Brunswick-Glynn County Joint Water and Sewer Commission and the Jekyll Island Authority have submitted lists of possible SPLOST projects, and Browning said it’s about time the county commission settles on its list.
“We need to get the commissioners back to the table and do some serious deliberations about what we’re putting on SPLOST,” Browning said.
The commission voted earlier this year to put SPLOST 2020 on the May 2020 primary ballot. Voters will decide whether or not to implement the tax.
County commissioners have been mostly focused on infrastructure projects — roads, bridges, sidewalks, drainage and the like — with few dissenting voices.
Along with the projects proposed by Jekyll Island, the JWSC, the city of Brunswick and Glynn County, SPLOST 2020 is slated to include a major courthouse expansion project as a “tier-one project.”
A committee assembled to look into an alleged lack of space in the courthouse recommended a major expansion and upgrades to security. Engineering and design firm Heery pegged the cost at around $20 million, depending on when the project starts.
As a tier-one project, the money for the courthouse would come off the top of SPLOST collections, meaning the four government agencies involved would not begin splitting up the sales tax money among themselves until after all the money needed for the courthouse is collected.
SPLOST 2016, collection of which is expected to end in or before September 2020, ran only for three and a half years. Looking to go further this time around, the majority of commissioners support extending SPLOST 2020 to five years. A five-year, one-percent sales tax would bring in an estimated $100 million.
In an attempt to foster voter confidence in SPLOST 2020, county commissioners David O’Quinn and Wayne Neal proposed a seven-year plan.
Their plan involved implementing a two-year SPLOST to raise money for security upgrades and detailed blueprints for the courthouse, along with pressing infrastructure maintenance and repairs.
A subsequent five-year SPLOST in 2022 would pay for the expansion itself and all other immediate infrastructure needs.
At a work session in November, Neal and O’Quinn argued their seven-year plan would be more responsible, as the county would be able to more accurately estimate the cost of the courthouse expansion with detailed plans in-hand and could, therefore, allocate SPLOST funds more appropriately.
Despite the decision to bring the plan to a vote at the commission’s Nov. 21 meeting, no commissioners moved to add the item to the agenda and none have broached the subject publicly since.
In other business, commissioners are expected to lay the groundwork for a strategic plan update at the Tuesday work session.
“(Strategic plans) are all about looking into the future and planning, and knowing two or three years down the road a lot of them would be dated,” Browning said.
Sometime soon, the commission will likely hold a retreat to go through the current strategic plan and update it as necessary.
“We’re not reinventing the wheel, because we’ve already got a strategic plan. We’ll be using it as a template,” Browning said.
Also on the agenda is an update on a disaster recovery grant the county applied for and a presentation about a pilot program for new stormwater drainage filters being used on U.S. Highway 17.
The meeting is scheduled for 2 p.m. Tuesday in the Harold Pate Building, 1725 Reynolds St. in Brunswick.