Support for a proposed $110 million special-purpose, local-option sales tax is waning among Glynn County commissioners as they face the possibility of an economic downturn, both local and national, resulting from COVID-19.
Across the nation, state and local governments have responded to the outbreak of the virus by shutting down businesses, banning gatherings and prohibiting citizens from engaging in unnecessary activities or standing too close together.
Glynn County and the city of Brunswick did much the same in March. Gov. Brian Kemp followed earlier this month with a statewide executive order that superseded local actions, though his orders did about the same things.
“Clearly this has been a real tragedy, not only for the national economy but the local economy as well, and there’s still no certainty with how this will turn out,” said county commissioner Peter Murphy.
The Golden Isles Convention and Visitors Bureau reported that it anticipated a loss of 90 percent of hotel and motel revenue this month and 70 percent next month, resulting in a $163 million hit to the local economy.
In a Tuesday interview with The News, county manager Alan Ours, working with local economists, predicted a drop of as much as $2 million in annual revenue from the Local Option Sales Tax as a result of the shutdown.
What’s true for LOST is true for the special-purpose version, and that’s put some commissioners off of the idea of moving ahead with SPLOST 2020 — a five-year 1 percent sales tax the commission planned to put on the November ballot to pay for $110 million in road, drainage, bridge and sidewalk projects as well as new construction.
“I fear there’s quite a few folks who will be without jobs in November,” said commission chairman Mike Browning. “There’s going to be quite a few companies that have folded up and gone bankrupt. I’m not sure that’s going to be a good time to get the SPLOST passed.”
Ours said the economy could bounce back to normal by the final quarter of the year, but some commissioners aren’t so sure and are cooling to the idea of asking county residents to shoulder one cent more in taxes.
“It’s not time to overburden citizens,” said commissioner Wayne Neal. “I don’t believe in panic decisions, though I may be guilty of some, but we just have to weigh it.”
The drop off in tourism is particularly bad news for the marketability of SPLOST, Murphy said.
Historically, commissioners have used the claim that half of local sales taxes are paid by tourists to sell past SPLOSTs to the public. With the dip in tourism, Murphy isn’t sure that would be the case this time around.
“This is really not what the dynamic has been in getting SPLOST ratified in the past,” Murphy said.
Commission vice-chairman Bill Brunson, an ardent proponent of the tax, said he’s now not sure if he’d be willing to reduce the proposal to $25 million, which would cover a courthouse expansion and security upgrade that was planned to be a priority-one project in SPLOST 2020.
“It ain’t postponed until we vote on it,” Brunson said. “But I’d be surprised if we have a SPLOST on the November ballot, I’ll tell you that.”
The Pier Village on St. Simons Island will have to wait for relief without a new SPLOST.
SPLOST 2016 included a project to mitigate severe flooding on Mallery Street at the intersection with Beachview Drive, which was completed almost a full year ago. Getting to the root of the problem showed the 2016 project would not be enough to fully fix it, and that a second phase would be needed.
“Phase two has to do with the outfall out across Georgia (Street) to get the excess water back into the ocean,” Murphy said. “I don’t know where we stand with that, to be honest.”
Jim Barta, the owner of Barbara Jean’s in the village, saw the flooding return during a recent bout of heavy rains, largely due to leaves and other vegetative debris blocking a drain near his front door.
Public Works employees showed up almost immediately to clear the drains, Barta said, but that won’t solve the underlying problem.
“It doesn’t seem like a maintenance problem but an engineering problem,” he said.
It’s an issue the county is aware of, said Glynn County Public Works Director Dave Austin.
He did not doubt the drain had gotten clogged given the heavy rainfall. He said the street sweeper the county uses in the village has been down for a while but should be back up and running soon to clear roadways of fallen leaves again.
While the first phase is doing its job well, Austin said time has revealed that the second phase will be necessary to square away the flooding problem.
When it will happen is the question. Paying for it out of the county budget is unlikely, he said.
“I don’t know where you put a project like phase 2 of the village drainage into the ordinary budget when you’re making cuts, potentially, of other projects that have a higher priority,” Murphy said.
Most of the establishments in the area the drainage project was intended to help were closed Thursday, but Carlton Strother, working at J.C. Strother Co., and Susan Croog, an employee at Ocean Motion Outdoors, both said they had not seen much flooding in the village area after the storms.
Aside from drainage, the county leans on SPLOST to pay the tab for many major road, sidewalk and bridge projects along with construction projects.
“I think people need to realize all those things go on the back burner for a couple of years if we don’t have SPLOST for certain,” Murphy said.
He also noted the Glynn County School Board recently voted to approve a project list for the Education Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax IV, which totals at around $105 million.
The county used the same figure for its planning purposes, Murphy said, and he was surprised the school board did not revise it.
“I would be shocked if we come to the same conclusion as they did,” Murphy said.
Exactly how long the county commission waits before proposing a new SPLOST could depend on how the economy fairs once COVID-19 restrictions are lifted, Neal said.
He sees the local economy as a “three-legged stool” supported by the Federal Law Enforcement Training Center, tourism, and construction.
The construction market looks like it’s going to weather the storm, said Neal, who owns a home building firm. He doesn’t doubt FLETC can bounce back quickly. It’s tourism he’s worried about.
“I think tourism will return,” Neal said. “It may return slowly. We have to remember that a huge amount of visitors come from surrounding counties ... and we’ve got huge I-95 traffic. That will help. I’m trying to find optimism here.”
Browning is not optimistic at all.
The Golden Isles was very slow to recover from the Great Recession of 2008, he said. He sees the same thing happening again.
“I would tend to believe that’s what we’re heading for because I think this is worse,” Browning said. “I’m not trying to be pessimistic. I’m trying to look at this as realistically as I can.”
Most commissioners were unsure what they would have done differently.
“I think our efforts here in the county have worked really well just looking at the number of (COVID-19) cases we’ve had,” Neal said.