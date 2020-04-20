Part of the final phase of the Brunswick-Glynn County Joint Water and Sewer Commission’s north mainland sewer reroute project turned out to be much more expensive than expected, but utility officials say it will not cause any delays.
The project is primarily funded by $11.7 million from Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax 2016 and has been underway since 2017. It was broken down into three phases, the second of which wrapped up earlier this year.
When all is said and done the utility will have reversed the flow of the sewer system in the north mainland area of the county.
Instead of flowing south down U.S. 17 and then west to the Academy Creek sewage treatment plant, it will take a more direct route west along Harry Driggers Boulevard and Canal Road, following Old Jesup Road south and straight to the treatment plant, Burroughs said.
“This will cut the distance fairly substantially, give us more capacity and shorter (sewage) hold times so it should help reduce odors,” JWSC executive director Andrew Burroughs said Saturday. “It’s a win-win to do it that way.”
That involves upgrading two pump stations, one off of Old Jesup Road and another near the Glynn County Detention Center.
“The low bid was $3,432,420,” Burroughs told utility commissioners at their Thursday meeting.
The high bid exceeded $4 million, but both “substantially” overshot the utility’s initial estimate of $2.8 million, he said.
Commissioners voted to reject the bids Thursday and to make changes to the project in hopes of reducing the cost.
“By doing this we’re not delaying the overall project,” said chairman Ben Turnipseed. “There’s still the force main work to be done and that’s not even been bid yet, so we’re still on track to get the SPLOST funds spent as soon as possible.”
Repair and upgrades to the two pump stations will take less time than the second component of phase 3, Burroughs said — upgrades to a sewer main in the Harry Driggers Boulevard and Canal Road.
As long as the revisions are advertised soon, the project should remain on track.
“For the entire project, we’re still looking at (completing it) next year,” Burroughs said Saturday.
Each phase has had some short-term benefits — phase 1 freed up some system capacity when the utility was nearing its limit and phase 2 solves some underlying issues in the pipes along Whitlock Avenue and off Old Jesup Road.