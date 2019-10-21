Local government officials have spent the last few months figuring out which projects to put to a public vote in Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax 2020.
The special-purpose, local- option sales tax is a one percent sales tax proposed by local government agencies and approved or denied by voters at the ballot box. SPLOST 2020 will be on the ballot in the May 2020 primary election.
Revenue from the tax must be spent in accordance with what’s described on the ballot. That likely won’t be a full list of projects, but government agencies hope that a detailed list of what they plan to do will sway the public to vote for the tax.
A one percent sales tax can bring in around $20-22 million annually, Glynn County Manager Alan Ours told county commissioners at a Tuesday work session. SPLOST can run from one to six years, depending on the types of projects and the needs of the participating government agencies.
Most county commissioners favor a five-year SPLOST, which would bring in around $100-110 million.
In its preliminary SPLOST projects list, the county allocated $15 million to the Brunswick-Glynn County Joint Water and Sewer Commission, a little less than $14.5 million to the city of Brunswick and $2.75 million to the Jekyll Island Authority.
Despite the lengthier collection period, the amount each government entity may receive could be close to what they got from SPLOST 2016 due to a Glynn County Courthouse expansion project many on the county commission see as necessary.
If the commission decides to go ahead with the project, it would be put on the SPLOST list as a level-one project, meaning it would be paid for “off the top.” Because SPLOST revenue is collected over time, the participating government agencies don’t see any money until level-one projects are paid off.
Rather than splitting $100-110 million, the city and county would split whatever revenue remained after the courthouse expansion was complete.
For argument’s sake, the county commission has been using a $25 million figure as a placeholder for the project, which would include security upgrades and a 40,000 square foot expansion to the 108,000 square foot courthouse.
Currently, the commission is waiting on an estimate from Atlanta-based architecture firm Heery. Should that estimate come in close to the $25 million figure, it would leave the county with roughly $40 million.
With that to work with, most commissioners were fine with sticking entirely to infrastructure projects — roads, bridges, drainage and sidewalks.
Glynn County Fire Chief R.K. Jordan told commissioners on Tuesday that two fire stations, No. 1 and No. 5, are in poor shape and need to be rebuilt from the ground up, ideally in different locations.
Commissioners weren’t entirely sold on the idea, however, and asked him to see if he could make do with renovations.
The JWSC, meanwhile, received $15 million in SPLOST 2016 and is looking for more in SPLOST 2020.
At $31.3 million, the JWSC’s projects list is well over the $15 million allotment the Glynn County Commission included in its early draft of a SPLOST 2020 list.
Utility staff members kept possible upper limits in mind, and prepared four lists — the first including the full $31.3 million list, while the others were reduced to fit within $15 million, $20 million and $25 million.
The JWSC’s projects include repairing and replacing sewer pipes, backup pumps for 17 sewer pump stations, a new water town at Exit 42 of Interstate 95 and odor control measures at several sewer pump stations, among other things.
At a recent committee meeting, utility Commissioner Steven Copeland said the $31.3 million list wasn’t a “wishlist,” and that the JWSC would have to find the money to do these projects elsewhere if it couldn’t use SPLOST revenue.
The JIA received $2.3 million in SPLOST 2016 revenue to resurface 10 miles of roads and parking lots. For a 2020 SPLOST, the authority requested $2.75 million for three projects: $750,000 for parking and access improvements at Driftwood Beach, $1 million to improve the safety and accesses at the Clam Creek Fishing Pier and another $1 million for bike path paving.
The Brunswick City Commission has spoken little publicly about SPLOST since a joint meeting with the county commission on Oct. 1, and city commissioners have released no list of possible projects or estimate as to how much the city would want in SPLOST revenue.
It received $13.8 million in SPLOST 2016 revenue.
County commissioners are scheduled to discuss the county’s SPLOST list further at their next work session on Nov. 19. Utility commissioners will likely talk more about their SPLOST projects at the JWSC’s next facilities committee meeting, which has not yet been scheduled.