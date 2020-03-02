A Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax, or SPLOST, enables cities and counties to pay for a wide variety of projects without raising property taxes.
And the beauty of the one-cent sales tax are the many tourists visiting the Golden Isles and the motorists on Interstate 95 who stop for meals, gas and lodging. They contribute with every dollar they spend.
The obligation on the part of elected officials after voters approve the tax is to ensure money collected is used for projects in a timely manner.
That doesn’t always happen, but Brunswick Mayor Cornell Harvey said the city is working hard to complete the list of projects promised to voters when they approved the one-cent tax.
“It’s very important to get things done in a timely manner,” he said. “We try to use the money the best we can.”
Harvey said the city has so many ongoing projects, many funded with SPLOST revenue, that he plans to ask city commissioners to hire a project manager.
“We have a lot of things in the mix,” he said. “That’s why we need a project manager to move things along.”
The only projects remaining from the SPLOST V list are $76,292 in water/wastewater improvements and more than $1.3 million for construction of the Oglethorpe Conference Center.
Harvey said the SPLOST V list should be completed after the ongoing water/wastewater work is done and with the decision to build a hotel and conference center.
“Oglethorpe should have been done already,” he said. “You should see something going into the ground soon.”
The city has already completed a number of SPLOST VI projects, including the purchase of patrol cars, a fire rescue vehicle and pumper truck. Renovations to Fire Station No. 1 are ongoing.
Contracts have been let for the construction of new bathrooms at Sidney Lanier and Overlook parks. Other ongoing projects include work on historic squares, improvements to Roosevelt Harris Senior Center and Mary Ross Park and cemetery restoration.
City officials are holding off on improvements to the track and walking trail at Howard Coffin Park until they consider proposals to build a soccer complex or a stadium for a college baseball league.
Harvey said the ongoing work should convince people to support the next vote in November to approve another SPLOST to keep the positive momentum going in the city.
“Brunswick has seen a surge in activity,” he said. “People are believing in this city now.”