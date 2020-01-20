SPLOST oversight committee to meet Wednesday

A Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax 2016 oversight committee will meet Wednesday to hear updates from local government agencies.

Glynn County, the city of Brunswick and the Brunswick-Glynn County Joint Water and Sewer Commission are slated to give presentations about their progress on SPLOST 2016 projects. The Jekyll Island Authority, which also received SPLOST funds, is not on the agenda.

The SPLOST revenue shared between the three agencies on Wednesday’s agenda amounts to roughly $70 million.

Also on the agenda are discussions of the committee’s next annual report and SPLOST 2020.

The meeting is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Wednesday in the Harold Pate Building, 1725 Reynolds St. in Brunswick.

— The Brunswick News

