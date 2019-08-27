SPLOST oversight committee to hear project updates

Local government entities will give updates on their special-purpose, local-option sales tax projects at Wednesday’s SPLOST 2016 Citizens’ Oversight Committee meeting.

Glynn County, the city of Brunswick and the Brunswick-Glynn County Joint Water and Sewer Commission will give the committee status reports on the projects funded by the penny tax.

The meeting will be held at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday on the second floor of the Harold Pate Building, 1725 Reynolds St. in Brunswick.

For those who can’t make it, the meeting will be broadcast live on Glynn County’s Facebook page.

— The Brunswick News

More from this section

+2
Scientists looking for insights in pollinator census

Scientists looking for insights in pollinator census

The first magnolias lived thanks to beetles, which — to those unaware — turn out to be pollinators. These days the picture of the pollinator more resembles something winged, like bees. The global decline in bee populations has been of some concern for some time, and in that vein, the Univers…

Feds file civil complaint against Darien pharmacy, pharmacist

Feds file civil complaint against Darien pharmacy, pharmacist

The pharmacist-in-charge of Darien Pharmacy already entered into a plea agreement with the U.S. Attorney’s Office for making false statements regarding the distribution of controlled substances. On Aug. 20, the USAO filed a civil complaint against both her, Janice Ann Colter, and the busines…

Local AT&T workers on strike

Local AT&T workers on strike

Local AT&T employees participated in a regional communications worker strike Monday over unfair labor practices and bad-faith bargaining.