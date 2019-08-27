SPLOST oversight committee to hear project updates
Local government entities will give updates on their special-purpose, local-option sales tax projects at Wednesday’s SPLOST 2016 Citizens’ Oversight Committee meeting.
Glynn County, the city of Brunswick and the Brunswick-Glynn County Joint Water and Sewer Commission will give the committee status reports on the projects funded by the penny tax.
The meeting will be held at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday on the second floor of the Harold Pate Building, 1725 Reynolds St. in Brunswick.
For those who can’t make it, the meeting will be broadcast live on Glynn County’s Facebook page.
— The Brunswick News