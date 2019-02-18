Glynn County’s Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax 2016 Citizens’ Oversight Committee is scheduled to meet Tuesday to hear updates from local government entities and to review a draft of its first annual report.
The committee will hear updates on SPLOST-funded projects from Glynn County, the city of Brunswick and Brunswick-Glynn County Joint Water and Sewer Commission before presenting its draft report.
Originally planned for a fall release, the annual report will give the public an idea of how projects are progressing from the committee’s perspective.
The meeting is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Tuesday in the Harold Pate Building, 1725 Reynolds St. in Brunswick.