SPLOST oversight committee releases progress report

The Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax 2016 Citizens’ Oversight Committee released its first report this month on the progress local government agencies have made on their SPLOST 2016 projects, and not all are pleased with the result.
Voters approved the penny sales tax at the ballot during the 2016 election. The tax will run for four and a half years or until the total target amount, $71,595,000, is collected.
Of that, Glynn County will see about $40.5 million and the city of Brunswick $13.8 million.
While they were not legally entitled to any SPLOST money, the Brunswick-Glynn County Joint Water and Sewer Commission received a $15 million allotment, and the Jekyll Island Authority received $2.3 million.
So far, roughly $46 million has been collected, according to county documents. Figures in the report are off, as “the numbers are constantly changing,” committee Chairman Lance Sabbe said.
The city of Brunswick has received $8.9 million as of last month, the JWSC $9.7 million, the JIA $1.5 million and Glynn County $26 million.
Glynn County Manager Alan Ours has previously told the county commission that tax collection is on track and may reach the target $71.6 million before the September 2020 cutoff.
Glynn County has 46 projects on its SPLOST list, 19 on the city’s, two for the JWSC and one for Jekyll Island.
Most projects fell within the realm of road repaving or improvement, parking lot resurfacing, drainage improvements, sidewalk paving, sewer improvements, restoration, renovation and improvement of public properties and the purchase of new equipment.
The county lists 20 of its 46 projects as complete so far, said Glynn County spokesperson Matthew Kent.
With the exception of a new animal control shelter and a veterans memorial park, all of the county’s remaining projects are on their way through county or state approval processes, in the planning phases, awaiting right of way acquisition or under construction, county personnel told the oversight committee at its meeting on Wednesday.
“For two projects — the animal control facility and the veterans memorial — start dates have not been established. The proposed cost to build the animal control facility exceeded the amount of funds allotted in the SPLOST referendum. The facility will need to be either reduced in scope or additional funds be identified,” the report states. “Groundbreaking for the Veterans Memorial was also delayed because of the need to reduce the project scope to match the amount of SPLOST funds allotted.”
City Manager Jim Drumm said Brunswick has completed three SPLOST items so far. All three involved the purchase of first responder vehicles.
Most other projects are underway, Drumm said, but the city is waiting for tax money to accrue before starting some park-related projects. Those projects should all be underway in the next year, he said.
The report, however, noted delays in plans for Mary Ross Park while the city’s Urban Redevelopment Agency worked on an update to the park’s master plan.
“Projects for Mary Ross Park have also been delayed. The city has tasked the Urban Redevelopment Agency with the responsibility of the development/improvement of Mary Ross Park, and this has proven to be a major stumbling block,” according to the report.
The Brunswick-Glynn County Joint Water and Sewer Commission’s two projects are in progress, as is Jekyll’s project to resurface 10 miles of roads and parking lots.
“We anticipate, based on presentations made to us by county, city, JIA and JWSC officials, that most of these projects will be underway within the next 12 months,” the report states.
The report also laid out some concerns the committee has about the county’s plan to replace two intersections — East Beach Causeway at Demere Road and East Beach Causeway at Ocean Boulevard — with roundabouts.
“Many of us on the committee, as well as some traffic engineers and island residents, question the appropriateness of the chosen strategy of using single-lane traffic circles instead of some other kinds of intersection improvements, such as additional lanes or signaling,” the report states.
The cost was also an issue for some on the committee, coming in at around $2.2 million for both intersections.
“The committee believes it would be beneficial if the county delays these two intersection projects until a planned comprehensive traffic study is completed,” according to the report.
While most of the report was in-line with what he expected, County Commission Chairman Mike Browning said the committee was “out of order” in penning that particular part of the report.
“As usual, they’ve overstepped their mission by questioning the appropriateness of certain projects,” Browning said. “That is not in their purview to do.”
The county and city commissions didn’t intend to have citizens “managing or dictating” projects, but simply to verify that all the information the county provides about SPLOST projects is accurate and to report their findings to the public.
The actual SPLOST ballot item that voters approved in 2016 didn’t specify how exactly the two intersections would be improved. Browning said, however, that the county commission was bound to put roundabouts at both intersections because it had promised voters it would.
The report ended by welcoming the public to give input and attend the committee’s meetings, which are held quarterly in the Harold Pate Building in downtown Brunswick.
The report can be viewed at glynncounty.org/1875/Oversight-Committee.
The committee’s next meeting is scheduled for Aug. 28.