Some members of the Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax 2016 Citizens’ Oversight Committee felt they should be given a larger role in planning SPLOST 2020, and voiced their displeasure at the committee’s Wednesday meeting.
Chairman Lance Sabbee — who would be replaced later in the meeting when the nine-member committee elected Philip Graitcer as its chairman for 2020 — said he was unhappy with the fact that none of the four agencies benefiting from SPLOST 2016 had reached out to the committee about SPLOST 2020.
SPLOST is a 1 percent sales tax for capital improvement projects that must be approved by the voters. Tax collection can extend for up to six years, depending on the government agencies involved and the projects on the ballot.
SPLOST 2016 was approved in November 2016. Glynn County, the city of Brunswick, the Brunswick-Glynn County Joint Water and Sewer Commission and the Jekyll Island Authority all get a cut. Tax collection began in April 2017 and will end in September of this year.
While nothing is yet finalized, the Glynn County government intends to put SPLOST 2020 on the November general election ballot. At recent meetings, most county commissioners favored a five-year collection period, longer than the three-and-a-half year SPLOST 2016.
On Wednesday, Sabbee said he wanted to discuss the projects each agency planned to present to the public. He also wanted to talk about the role of the committee in the next SPLOST, if it is approved.
Committee member John Dow said it’s very early in the planning process for SPLOST 2020, and that it was “premature to have an attitude” about being excluded from that process.
Sabbe asked if Dow was OK with having no involvement until after the SPLOST 2020 projects are decided on, to which he responded in the affirmative. None of that would have an impact on the committee’s SPLOST 2016 oversight work, Dow said.
While he didn’t disagree that it may be a bit early for the committee to get involved, Graitcer said he thought it was “a misstep” not to include oversight committee members.
If none of the government agencies want to include the committee, then he said the committee members should try to influence the creation of the next committee.
Currently, the committee is mostly “an afterthought” for local government agencies, he said. If the SPLOST 2020 oversight committee was going to be treated the same way, he thought it would be just as well to go without one.
Dow disagreed, saying the oversight committee as it performs an important service in keeping the public abreast of SPLOST-related issues. He would prefer the next committee have “more teeth,” however.
The committee has come a long way since it was established, he said, and the members are better attuned to their roles now. Given that local governments have until the summer to finalize their SPLOST project lists, he suggested the committee keep doing as it has until then.
Graitcer said he would still like to sit down with county commissioners at some point to share his experiences on the committee and talk about the 2020 committee if one is in the plans.
Following that discussion, representatives from the county, city and JWSC gave presentations on their SPLOST 2016 progress.
Most county SPLOST projects are either waiting on another agency that is participating in the project, waiting on approval from other agencies or in the planning and design stages, public works director Dave Austin and county engineer Paul Andrews explained.
The widening of Canal Road is delayed and a project to replace the ditches along Sea Island Road with drain pipes is about 90 percent through the design process, Austin said.
Improvements to the intersection of Kings Way and Frederica Road are on hold. The county had been well on the way to upgrading the intersection with more turn lanes and better traffic light sequencing, he said, but the county commission decided to replace the intersection without a roundabout at the behest of the Sea Island Co.
The county’s finance committee will be asked to recommend paying an engineering firm to draw up plans for the roundabout at its next meeting, he said.
Once some issues with utilities under the road are worked out, Austin said the county will be ready to bid out a contract for the replacement of the intersection of Demere Road and East Beach Causeway with a roundabout.
Another road widening project, Glynco Parkway from its intersection with Canal Road to U.S. Highway 17, is also delayed, said Andrews. Major changes to the intersection of Glynco, Canal and Harry Driggers Boulevard, likely to become a roundabout, will accompany the widening, he said, and designs for that are underway.
An overhaul of the Altama Connector commercial corridor is also on hold, Austin explained, while the county acquires some land on the south side of the road to accommodate a slight widening.
Construction of a new Glynn County Animal Control Shelter at the county’s public safety complex on the Ga. 25 Spur is also chugging along, Austin said, and is currently in the design stages while the county works on clearing land for the new structure.
A new veterans memorial park on Newcastle Street is nearing completion and will be done before Memorial Day, he said.
City engineer Garrow Alberson gave a presentation on the city’s projects.
Similar to the county, most of the city’s projects are in the planning phases or awaiting other government agencies.
A new splash pad in Mary Ross Waterfront Park is going to have to wait until after the Brunswick Stewbilee this weekend, he said.
An L Street reconstruction project was set back by about four months by a mistake on the part of Atlanta Gas Light, he said. The utility decided to replace some lines it had under the street rather than simply repairing them, and in the process damaged a water line the JWSC had just replaced.
Alberson said the project would likely be in the second or third of three phases by now if not for the setback. Currently, the first phase is expected to be completed by April.
The city has purchased all the police and fire department vehicles on its SPLOST list and is in the process of upgrading the city fire station on Gloucester Street with a new garage bay.
He said the city is making progress on closing George Street where it splits Wright Square in two to reunite the two halves of the park. The city is looking at starting the project in late spring or early summer.
JWSC Executive Director Andrew Burroughs gave a brief update on the water and sewer utility’s projects.
A major north mainland sewer reroute is nearing the end of its second phase, with two phases to follow. Completion of the entire thing is expected in early 2021, he said.
The utility’s other SPLOST project — removing a pump station in the city of Brunswick from circulation — has yet to begin he said. It’s a smaller project, however, and Burroughs said he sees the project’s completion in the same timeframe, early 2021.
In other business, Sabbee assigned Robert Franklin, Robert Terjesen and Graitcer to a subcommittee to draft an annual report on overall SPLOST progress.
The committee’s next meeting is scheduled for March 25.