Tensions ran high between Glynn County officials and members of the Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax 2016 Citizens’ Oversight Committee at a Wednesday meeting.
During the meeting, Glynn County Public Works Director Dave Austin gave the committee an update on the county’s SPLOST projects.
When he came to one project in particular, replacing the intersection of East Beach Causeway and Ocean Boulevard, the committee began a long line of questioning.
The Glynn County Commission voted to award a construction contract for the project to Curb and Gutter Professionals of Jesup at its Aug. 1 meeting.
Committee member Jane Fraser raised questions about a provision in a contract with EMC Engineering for the engineering design work on the roundabout. It stipulated the contractor would hold a public hearing on the proposed roundabout to inform the public and take comments from citizens.
Fraser said it seemed like a requirement of the contract, but Austin said the item was simply included as an option.
“They’re going to charge for a public forum. That’s why it’s in there, but it may or may not happen,” Austin said.
Acting Chairman Philip Graitcer said he thought the commission should have used the public hearing option to bring up the discussion with the public if only because it would be controversial.
“Clearly there were concerns,” Graitcer said. “Concerns that we brought up at least two times formally in this committee. Once in the form of a resolution that Mr. (Jeff) Kilgore, Mr. (Ronnie) Perry and I helped prepare and passed unanimously to ask the county to stop and take a look to see if there were other ways of skinning the cat. In our annual report, which our committee submitted in February this year, we asked the same thing.
“Both times we were rebuked that it wasn’t in our mission, and that’s controversial also. But if it’s not in our mission, clearly we’ve made the point that there are concerns from our point of view and from an efficiency point of view about the circle.”
Austin said the public has had several opportunities to comment on the roundabout.
“There were numerous town halls where this was discussed,” Austin said.
Committee member Ron Maulden pointed out that county commissioner Peter Murphy has held multiple town hall meetings at which the public has been allowed to comment on issues including the roundabout.
Austin recalled a meeting held in 2017 at which a representative from Pond and Company — the consultant that recommended installing the Ocean Boulevard roundabout — spoke to the public about multiple intersections the county was planning to replace with roundabouts.
“It was at St. William (Catholic Church on St. Simons Island) where we had a Pond guy get up there and explain the whole thing, all the improvements on the island, before we started this thing,” Austin said.
She said a public hearing on the issue hadn’t officially been held because the public hadn’t been allowed to comment at a meeting that met the state definition of a public meeting. She also singled out Murphy’s town halls, saying “only certain people get called on.”
Fraser also attacked the project because only one contractor submitted a bid. Austin said getting a single bid on a project, and awarding a contract to that single bidder, wasn’t a rare occurrence.
The committee had not included a public hearing period on its agenda, but Graitcer allowed two members of the public to speak during the discussion.
East Beach resident Catharine Gilchrist said she didn’t think it was right that the county had awarded the roundabout construction contract based on one bid.
“That just seems extremely odd and unethical, and I don’t think the public is aware that only one bid was offered. It would be shocking for the people who live on St. Simons Island to hear that’s what happened. And also, that the commissioners were to pay for public meetings,” Gilchrist said. “... There’s so many areas this money is needed, and it’s not here.”
In an effort to address Fraser and Graitcer’s concerns about the public hearing in EMC’s contract, committee member John Dow made a motion to ask Austin to provide an answer to the question of whether or not the county needed to hold a public hearing and did not do so.
“Did the county comply with that one section, that task? If they did the rest of it is just administrative. Whatever they do in the normal course of business,” Dow said. “... That’s all I want my motion to be. I want the answer to that, and if the answer is yes, then I think every else is a slippery slope. If the answer is no, then we’ve got other problems.”
Graitcer offered an addition to the motion, saying it should include a 30-day time limit for the county to respond.
Gilchrist then interrupted Dow, saying the 30-day period was too long for them to wait.
“We can’t wait 30 days. They’ve already started the project,” Gilchrist said.
“You’re out of order, I’m sorry,” Graitcer said.
“I don’t care if I’m out of order,” Gilchrist responded.
Gilchrist and a man accompanying her continued to speak over committee members. She said workers with the contractor were already at the intersection working on the roundabout. She felt the project was moving too fast and that the public had not adequately been made aware of the particulars.
Dow said he didn’t think it would take 30 days for the county to get back to the committee with an answer. However, no one on the committee would second Dow’s motion, and so it did not go to a vote.
Austin also answered concerns raised by Fraser about Curb and Gutter Professionals’ use of subcontractors to do the project.
Committee member Robert Franklin noted the small size of the company, pointing out that its annual gross income was not much more than a quarter of the $1.1 million roundabout construction contract.
Austin responded that Curb and Gutter would likely subcontract out most of the work, which Fraser took issue with.
“You can award a contract to somebody that’s practically a broker and that hires a bunch of subcontractors to do a bunch of work,” Austin said. “We checked out who was going to do their subcontract work. And based on who their subcontractors were — and you know that’s not set in stone, they can be shopped, but we got a good feeling that those were going to be the subcontractors — and so based on those subcontractors that were involved, we recommended they move forward from a construction point of view.”
The committee came back to the subject when it reached the agenda item dedicated to roundabout discussion. Fraser handed out documents related to EMC’s engineering design contract and Curb and Gutter Professionals’ bid on the construction contract.
Dow asked if Fraser was suggesting that there was something “nefarious” going on between the county and Curb and Gutter Professionals, or if she was concerned with an apparent lack of transparency.
Fraser said she was concerned that the contractor’s use of subcontractors was not transparent because the county vetted Curb and Gutter Professionals before awarding the construction contract, not its subcontractors.
“Everything needs to be transparent, this is SPLOST money,” Fraser said.
Fraser requested county Public Information Officer Matthew Kent provide the committee with a copy of the contract the county signed with Curb and Gutter Professionals.
Kent said the request would need to be the form of an open records request, so the committee voted unanimously to formally request the contract under the Georgia Open Records Act.
In other business, the city of Brunswick and the Brunswick-Glynn County Joint Water and Sewer Commission gave the committee updates on their SPLOST progress.
The committee’s next meeting is scheduled for Oct. 23.