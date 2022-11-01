Supporters of a new Special Purpose Local Option Sales tax tout the University of Georgia study that estimates between 36% and 43.6% of the revenue generated by the 1% tax comes from people living outside the Golden Isles.
But it’s not a selling point to opponents, who say there are better ways to pay for projects on the SPLOST list.
And that may be the reason two of the last three SPLOST referendums were rejected by Glynn County voters and the last one approved in 2016 passed by 56%.
Jeff Kilgore has questioned the estimate by the university’s Carl Vinson Institute many times at public meetings.
“Up until this year, including last year, the county maintained the visitor contribution was 60%,” he said. “That claim was also based on a Carl Vinson analysis.”
Kilgore said he and other critics have insisted for years the 60% estimate was not realistic and the actual percentage is closer to 34%.
“Why would they exaggerate and claim 44%?” he asked. “The actual quote could be interpreted to say only 37% is paid by visitors. If they will exaggerate on something so easily provable, then you probably cannot believe anything else that the county claims.”
Kilgore disagreed with county estimates on the amount of revenue that will be generated by the tax by using annual revenue figures from the last ESPLOST and basing the upcoming SPLOST 2022 revenue on the most optimum sales tax figures from the last 25 years.
“All things being equal and assume that we live in a static world, it would make sense to base your prospective revenue calculation on the most recent years,” he said. “In this case, the most recent years are not at all indicative of what is going to happen in this world in 2023 through 2029.”
Kilgore said many of the projects on the list are unnecessary. Instead, the county commission pulled the only important SPLOST projects off the list, and with no citizen involvement or approval took $7 million from the taxpayers’ surplus and spent it on individually determined projects. Another $12 million was spent for a courthouse expansion and $6 million for a controversial roundabout on St. Simons Island.
“Don’t we have quite enough roundabouts at exorbitant amounts of cost already?” he asked. “Clearly if the BOC could take $25 million worth of capital projects and dedicate those funds to their priorities, Glynn County government must have more than adequate reserves from which to fund other capital projects. No responsible private market manager would exhaust the entire reserve balance in one year.”
If the county is funding the highest priority capital projects, what is left must not be high priority, he said.
“Indeed, we do not need to waste $14 million on the entrance to St. Simons Island,” Kilgore said. “That traffic issue can be resolved for less than $3 million. We do not need a $12 million new building for EMS when the entire department is only two people and we may not have a need for EMS for another four or five years at the earliest if the recent meteorological trends continue and we don’t have any major storms for the next five years.”
He questioned the need for $5 million in sidewalks and trails over what has been built the past six years in Glynn County.
“Roadway resurfacing and drainage issues are not capital projects and should not be on a SPLOST list at all,” he said.
The airport commission gets funding from the state and federal government and the development authority has not demonstrated the ability to attract major industry to the county. Neither should get SPLOST funds, he said.
And bike paths, fishing piers, park improvements and other tourist amenities should be funded from the bed tax.
Public works vehicles and public safety vehicles are not valid SPLOST items, he said.
“Fundamentally, the only valid capital project on the entire list, in my opinion, is the new fire station and the shoreline protection efforts,” he said. “Those items should be funded by impact fees.”
In 2015, an impact fee ordinance was created and never used after the county spent $100,000 for the study, he said.
“The impact fee draft ordinance is sitting on a shelf somewhere,” he said. “It should replace SPLOST.”
What it comes down to is confidence in the ability of the county to manage the projects on the list.
“Why should anyone believe them capable of managing a project list that has an untold number of projects on it since all they have offered is broad categories of projects with no specific projects identified?” he said. “The record is clear. The SPLOST 2016 project list was fewer projects and only $40 million in projected value, and they could not manage that.”
Despite his opposition to the upcoming SPLOST referendum, Kilgore is not against the tax, at least in theory.
“Each SPLOST attempt should be evaluated on a stand alone basis,” he said. “Clearly I do not oppose the Local Option Sales Tax, as it is codified and has been in place for many years. There is a clear difference between SPLOST and ESPLOST and there is a clear difference between SPLOST and LOST.”
Julian Smith, an opponent who has attended most of the workshops, town halls and other meetings to discuss the issue, describes SPLOST as “an all-or-nothing tax-and-spend slush fund, which is why it is so popular with county commissions around the state.”
“Some projects should be funded by existing sales tax revenues; some by property taxes; some by impact fees; some by federal and state grants,” Smith said. “And some projects should never be funded by any means.”
Despite the strong campaign by supporters of the upcoming referendum on Nov. 8, Smith believes county officials have not done enough to convince voters to support it.
“They’ve done exactly the opposite,” he said. “They have refused to hold public hearings on what projects should be on the referendum, refused to answer reasonable questions, relied on a flawed and worthless ‘community sentiment survey,’ engaged in a variety of bait-and-switch tactics, failed to acknowledge or correct blatant misrepresentations, and willfully ignored facts, logic, and reality.”
Jim Frasche said any contribution by visitors to fund infrastructure “should be welcome,” but the percentage is not the question people should ask. Infrastructure maintenance needs to be funded by existing tax structures as opposed to new infrastructure, which can be handled many different ways depending on the amount, project life and other factors.
“The real question is whether the projects are necessary, and whether SPLOST is the proper vehicle through which to fund them,” he said.
Some of the projects on the list that would be funded by SPLOST do not have widespread support.
Frasche said he is glad there will be a full-time SPLOST project manager whose job is to see the work is done in a timely manner.
“That makes a big difference but depends on who that person reports to and what kind of authority they have,” he said. “Project management at this scale isn’t rocket science, but it does require a specific type of focus and authority.”
Describing the tax as a 1-cent tax instead of a 1% tax is misleading and is an attempt to trivialize the expense, he said.
“This community is extremely tax averse, unrealistically, in my opinion, and the reason we have to resort to SPLOST for some of these projects just means we are not paying enough taxes to get the quality of services we think we deserve,” Frasche said. “It is that, combined with an inability or unwillingness to consider other project financing vehicles. The same goes for mainland development in general, by the way.”
Development in Brunswick is critical to the future of St. Simons Island, he said.
“If you have to drive through a major poverty community before you cross our moat, it isn’t good,” he said.