SPLOST open house scheduled for Wednesday
Local government officials will answer questions about SPLOST 2022 at an open house on St. Simons Island Wednesday.
SPLOST open house scheduled for Wednesday
Local government officials will answer questions about SPLOST 2022 at an open house on St. Simons Island Wednesday.
It will take place from 5-7 p.m. in the Glynn County Casino, 530 Beachview Drive. County staff member will be present to answer questions and discuss aspects of the SPLOST referendum. The format is a drop-in style open house and will not include formal presentations, according to a news release from the county.
SPLOST is a 1% sales tax that must be approved by voters. SPLOST 2022, if approved, will run for six years and collect upwards of $170 million. If voters approve the SPLOST referendum in the November general election, the city of Brunswick will get 27% of the money generated. Brunswick-Glynn Joint Water and Sewer Commission will get $13 million, the Golden Isles Development Authority will get $3 million, Jekyll Island Authority will get $3.1 million and the airports will get $6.1 million.
The deadline to register to vote in the Nov. 8 general election is Oct. 10. Early voting begins Oct. 17 and Election Day is Nov. 8. For more information, contact the Glynn County Board of Elections at 912-554-7060 or visit glynncounty.org/elections.
