SPLOST open house planned for Wednesay
An open house will be held 5 to 7 p.m. today at the Brunswick-Glynn County Library to explain planned Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax projects.
The event will be a drop-in style open house format with no formal presentations.
Glynn County staff will be on hand to answer questions and to discuss proposed SPLOST projects on the list with any attendees.
Another drop-in style open house will be held 5 to 7 p.m. on Sept. 21 at the Casino Building on St. Simons Island.
— The Brunswick News
