Glynn County Commissioners are scheduled to discuss the proposed Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax 2020 referendum at a work session Tuesday.
All seven commissioners have expressed their desire to impose another 1 percent sales tax once SPLOST 2016 collection ends on or before September 2020. At a meeting earlier this month, the commission indicated that it wants to put the questions on the May 2020 primary election ballot.
Collection of SPLOST 2016 began on April 1, 2017, to pay for infrastructure projects, equipment purchases and two brick-and-mortar projects — a new animal control shelter at the county’s public safety complex and a veterans memorial park between I and J streets.
The proceeds are split between the county, the city of Brunswick, Jekyll Island Authority and the Brunswick-Glynn County Joint Water and Sewer Commission.
While the JIA and the JWSC are not legally entitled to it, county commissioners have previously said both will likely get a cut of SPLOST 2020 revenue.
At the JWSC’s last meeting, utility staff members said they are in the process of prioritizing potential SPLOST projects. The city is also in the process of selecting projects to put on its SPLOST list.
At a past meeting, most county commissioners said they would like to see the list remain mostly dedicated to road, bridge, sidewalk and drainage projects. A special committee is in the process of determining the best way to address a space shortage in the Glynn County Courthouse, an issue that may result in a “vertical” SPLOST project on the 2020 ballot.
Also on the agenda are updates on a report from the International Association of Chiefs of Police, the county’s condemnation and abandonment program and an update on the Brunswick-Glynn County Development Authority from Director Ryan Moore.
The meeting is scheduled for 2 p.m. Tuesday on the second floor of the Harold Pate Building, 1725 Reynolds St. in Brunswick.