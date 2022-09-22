SPLOST forum draws light crowd

Richard Hathaway was leaning toward voting in favor of a Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax in the November general election, but he wanted more information how the money would be spent.
By the time he left a public forum Wednesday, where many of the Tier 1 projects were explained at different stations, Hathaway said he learned what he needed to decide how he will vote.
“Now I know where they are going to spend the money,” he said. “I think this is great. I wish more people would have showed up.”
Katie Baasen, Glynn County communications director, said the different stations set up at the Casino Building on St. Simons Island were for projects on the island, as well as the other large Tier 1 projects that have to be designed and fully funded before any smaller Tier 2 projects can be done.
The county has hired a project manager who is responsible to complete all the projects in a timely manner, with regular updates on the status of those projects.
Among the Tier 1 projects featured were a $7.3 million fire station, and $13.9 million in gateway improvements on St. Simons Island designed to improve the flow of traffic to and from the island.
An $11.3 million public safety building for emergency management staff to work from during emergencies and disasters is another big project that will be funded from the tax revenue.
Andrew Leanza, Glynn County Emergency Management director, said his office is in the Pate Building and during a hurricane or other disaster, he would work out of an office in the public safety complex. The new EMA building will be in the public safety complex and is planned to be built strong enough to withstand a Category 3 hurricane.
“We have to be able to have supplies to mobilize,” he said. “We need to have a place for some of the equipment.”
Many of the questions on the projects were why are they needed, where will the be located and the cost.
Deborah Haley said she was uncertain how she would vote on the upcoming SPLOST referendum until she attended the forum.
“My biggest concern was the priorities,” she said. “I voted for it in the past. Now I’m leaning toward it.”