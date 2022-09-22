Richard Hathaway was leaning toward voting in favor of a Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax in the November general election, but he wanted more information how the money would be spent.

By the time he left a public forum Wednesday, where many of the Tier 1 projects were explained at different stations, Hathaway said he learned what he needed to decide how he will vote.

SPLOST forum draws light crowd

