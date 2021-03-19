Brunswick-Glynn County Joint Water and Sewer Commission officials say some projects the utility had planned to fund with SPLOST money still need to be done, and a rate increase is not off the table.
Turnout was small, but the opposition to Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax 2021 got its point across Tuesday by voting down the proposal 53.54 percent to 46.46 percent.
That leaves the four local government agencies that stood to benefit from the one percent sales tax — which was expected to generate $68.5 million over three years — holding the bag. One of those is the JWSC, which was slated to receive $15 million from the penny tax.
The utility had hoped to spend $1.75 million rehabilitating and repairing sewer lines, $3.25 million rehabilitating the Dunbar Creek Wastewater Treatment Plant on St. Simons Island, $1.5 million replacing old transite water lines, $3.5 million extending sewer service into the Arco neighborhood in Brunswick, $2.5 million extending sewer service to the Community Road area north of Brunswick and $2.5 million erecting a water tower at Exit 42 of I-95.
“They’re going to be done,” JWSC Executive Director Andrew Burroughs said following a Thursday meeting of the commission. “It’s just when will they be done and how will we pay for it.”
There are few options, Burroughs explained. The projects can be added to the JWSC’s regular capital projects schedule, in which case the staff and commissioners will have to make hard choices on what to delay to make room in the budget for the SPLOST projects.
Two other alternatives present themselves: paying out of pocket or taking a loan from the Georgia Environmental Finance Authority. Both mean higher rates passed on to customers.
The utility typically approves a rate resolution in June each year. Changes take effect on July 1.
Water and sewer rates were last changed in 2018.
GEFA offers big loans at small rates and favorable terms to certain utilities and environmental causes, said utility Commissioner Bob Duncan. The JWSC has already taken on two $15 million loans to pay for upgrades and rehab work at the Academy Creek Wastewater Treatment Plant in Brunswick and replacing all 30,000 water meters in the county with new digital models.
While going back for a third loan is certainly doable, the expense would have to be reconciled somehow, and raising rates may be the only way to do it, he said.
Nothing is set in stone, however. Duncan said the JWSC’s finance committee will pick up the discussion in the near future.
Burroughs said a decision will likely be made in the next 30 days.
In other business, the utility voted to accept an update to its master plan. The plan is updated every five years and includes an inventory and assessment of the JWSC’s assets and a long-range plan of action for dealing with any issues that exist and may arise.
The plan recommends over $191 million in spending on infrastructure rehab and repair over the next 20 years.