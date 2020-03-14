Brunswick and Glynn County have nothing over Camden County when it comes to contentious SPLOST negotiations.
In the late 1990s, officials from Kingsland, St. Marys and Woodbine met with Camden County commissioners to hammer out an agreement on how to fairly divide the tax revenue. The discussions quickly turned contentious.
City officials argued the one-cent tax revenue should be divided between all four municipalities based on population. County officials said there was nothing in Georgia law requiring them to split the money proportionally.
City officials were told to submit a list of projects for consideration and commissioners would try to ensure they would get a fair share of the tax revenue.
City officials said the county’s offer was unacceptable and they refused to submit any projects for consideration. The tactic blew up in their faces.
Instead of a five-year SPLOST with a large number of city projects, county officials asked voters for a tax lasting two years that would pay for a new county courthouse and some road paving projects in the incorporated areas of the county.
The three mayors personally paid for a billboard urging voters to reject the referendum. But a majority of voters approved the referendum and the tax was collected with no city projects on the list.
The negotiations in subsequent SPLOSTs have been less contentious but not without debate.
Like Brunswick, the city of Woodbine is the county seat. People from the entire county use services located within city limits. The city, county and state offices are often located on prime real estate, but they pay no property taxes.
And like Brunswick, the city of Woodbine has traditionally been given a larger portion of the tax than its population. But that ended during past SPLOST, which was approved by Camden County voters last year.
Woodbine City Manager Samantha Young said the city got 7 percent of the tax on the previous SPLOST. But the cities and county insisted on dividing the tax by population during the last negotiations with no consideration to Woodbine’s role as the county seat.
The city is now collecting 2.8 percent of the tax.
“In the past, there was a different formula they were using since we were the county seat,” she said. “It did cut our funding significantly.”
Lee Spell, city manager in Kingsland, said there is always uncertainty about whether voters will approve a SPLOST referendum, which is why the goal is to submit a list of projects that will appeal to the most voters.
But Spell said there are always a list of Tier 1 and 2 projects that all the municipalities agree are priorities. He said there was lots of negotiations about the projects for consideration and the fairest way to share the revenue.
“There was plenty of discussion based on population,” he said. “We’re always concerned what the voters will do.”