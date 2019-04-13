SPLOST committee to hear updates
Glynn County’s Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax oversight committee is scheduled to meet Monday.
Committee members are expected to hear SPLOST progress reports from Glynn County, the city of Brunswick, Jekyll Island Authority and the Brunswick-Glynn County Joint Water and Sewer Commission.
Committee members will also hear a presentation on sea level rise from Mason Waters.
The meeting is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Monday in the Harold Pate Building, 1725 Reynolds St. in Brunswick.