A committee of citizens appointed to oversee Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax 2016 projects wasn’t entirely pleased with how local government agencies approached the process.
An annual report from the committee acknowledged the importance of the 1 percent sales tax in collecting money to improve and maintain infrastructure, stating that administering such a large amount of money is “a challenging, complex, and time-consuming effort” that takes up time government personnel could spend on their other duties.
But the report did not withhold criticism. The committee ran into issues with transparency, communication and budget overruns. Next time, the committee suggested the city of Brunswick and Glynn County hire outside project managers.
STOP PASSING THE PLATE
During the presidential election in 2016, Glynn County’s registered electorate approved SPLOST 2016, a 1 percent sales tax with a 3.5-year lifespan. The original estimate of $71.3 million is now closer to $80 million due to “an administrative issue between Glynn County and the Georgia Department of Revenue.”
According to county personnel, the state department could not cease collections until the end of a financial quarter. Because of this inability to stop, SPLOST collections ended on Sept. 30 rather than when the county requested to halt in July.
Collections passed the $71.3 million milestone in May.
Exactly where the excess will go will be determined when the final check comes in. Jekyll Island and the Brunswick-Glynn County Joint Water and Sewer Commission have already received their allotted amounts — $2.3 million and $15 million, respectively — meaning the excess will be split by the city and county. The city receives a little less than 20 percent of all SPLOST proceeds, a calculation based on the population distribution.
WHERE WE STAND
As of June 30, 42 of the 75 projects proposed by the four agencies were complete and 26 were expected to come in over budget. Fourteen either are or could be under budget by completion.
Nineteen of the county’s 46 projects were over budget or are anticipated to come in over budget. The same could be said for seven of the city of Brunswick’s 19 projects, and one of the JWSC’s two projects. The Jekyll Island Authority planned to use its $2.3 million cut for road and parking lot paving projects, all of which are expected to be within or under budget.
As the committee’s report notes, Glynn County intended to use the excess to cover overruns in some of the high-dollar projects. Those include the veterans memorial park in downtown Brunswick, over $500,000 more than budgeted, and a new Glynn County Animal Control shelter, for which the county recently signed a construction contract that was more than $2 million more than the $1.5 million in SPLOST revenue dedicated to the purpose.
Other over-budget projects are two roundabouts, one at the intersection of East Beach Causeway and Demere Road, accounting for more than $850,000 in overruns, and another planned for Kings Way and Frederica Road, which is not completed but expected to cost more than the $1.3 million SPLOST allotment.
Committee members asked the city of Brunswick how it planned to use excess funds and money from under-budget projects. According to comments from city officials in the report, that will be decided later per state laws governing SPLOST money.
The report states the joint water and sewer commission will cover any over-budget expenses from its own pockets.
The committee did not place the blame entirely on the government agencies, however. In regards to the county, the committee’s report suggested the availability of local contractors and market forces in the construction industry could have played a role, along with permitting from higher government powers.
“Permitting and required coordination of these projects with other governmental agencies such as the Georgia Department of Transportation, the Georgia Department of Natural Resources as well as the city of Brunswick and JWSC is often required, resulting in unanticipated delays,” the report states.
HOW TO FIX IT
When planning the SPLOST 2016 projects list, county commissioners look at past years and the money still lingering in accounts from similar sales taxes passed 15-plus years ago.
The current SPLOST is already an improvement, said Philip Graitcer, the committee’s chairman. He noted the county’s recent decision to allocate SPLOST V funds to construct pickleball courts, noting that SPLOST V had been approved by voters in 2005.
The county’s decision to be more specific with its projects is likely a contributing factor, as is a skilled staff.
“I think they did a very good job considering they had a ton of projects to deal with,” Graitcer said.
No committee oversaw SPLOST projects in 2005, so he surmised that might have something to do with it as well.
The county and city have done well on the SPLOST 2016 projects, he said, but they could do a lot better. Recommendations included in the report suggested both agencies hire an outside contractor to manage projects, pay for preliminary designs for any proposed SPLOST projects before putting them on the ballot and to seek greater public input when planning a project list.
Public hearings were held four years ago for citizens to comment on SPLOST 2016, but the county did not go through the same process for a proposed SPLOST 2020, which was ultimately put on hold due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
Recommendations to the city of Brunswick were roughly the same, while the Jekyll Island Authority and Brunswick-Glynn County Joint Water and Sewer Commission were lauded for their handling of SPLOST initiatives.
LOST IN TRANSMISSION
The report also echoed concerns expressed by committee members in the past, namely that the county was not very transparent and failed to directly give them important information.
“We learned of SPLOST project contracts being proposed or signed only by studying board of commissioners meeting agenda items,” the report states. “We learned of the extension of SPLOST 2016 tax collections from a media release, rather than through direct communication with our committee.”
Glynn County commissioners voted to create the SPLOST oversight committee in conjunction with SPLOST 2016, hoping it would instill more confidence among the public in the local government’s ability to get the job done.
But fiction between the county commission and the committee was evident early on. In its first year, a formal recommendation by the committee that the county look for alternatives to a roundabout at East Beach Causeway and Ocean Boulevard was met with rebuke.
“Our suggestions were ignored, resulting in a roundabout rather than more appropriate intersection improvements,” The report states.
Graitcer said he believes the problem arose from the fact that the county didn’t give any concrete guidelines by which the committee should operate.
“No county commissioner has ever asked us to do a report, they’ve never consulted with us, they never came to a meeting except the one (county commission Chairman) Mike Browning attended,” Graitcer said. “In many ways, I personally feel we were a nice idea in the SPLOST ballot, but there was no thought given to how we would function.
“When we carved our own way of functioning, as a critique to the financing, design and execution of the projects, it did seem to some commissioners as overstepping.”
That instance, while one of the most memorable for Graitcer, was not the only one. He recalled a meeting at which the committee consulted with a traffic engineer on some of the projects. A commissioner stepped in to discourage them at that time as well, he said.
DISSENTING OPINION
Not all backed the report. Oversight committee member John Dow’s name was not listed, which Dow said was due to a disagreement on the recommendation that the county and city hire outside project management contractors.
“I think the county should consider hiring a full-time, qualified person as a county employee to work with staff to expedite and get these projects completed,” Dow said. “I don’t think we should spend the kind of money you’d spend on an outside firm to do it.”
Introducing a contractor could inherently create a disconnect between the projects and the county staff members assigned to oversee projects, he explained. The county has had a poor experience with contracted project managers in the past, as well.
“It wasn’t very successful,” Dow said.