Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax 2016 reached its $71.6 million goal in May, but collection of the 1 percent sales tax continues.
Voters approved the penny sales tax in the November 2016 general election. It was set to end at the end of September or when the target amount was reached.
County officials said they hit that target in June, but the Georgia Department of Revenue can’t stop collecting the tax until the end of a calendar quarter. The current quarter ends Sept. 30.
As of July 2020, tax revenue reached $76.1 million. Based on recent revenue and past data, county officials suspect total collections from the tax could come out to around $80 million.
“The (department of revenue) advised the county that the goal amount had not been met in time ... to legally be able to end the tax at the end of June 2020,” according to a statement from the county. “Because of this situation, we were also advised that the current SPLOST collection will end at the end of September 2020.”
All SPLOST revenue must go towards unfinished SPLOST projects per state law. If all projects are complete and SPLOST proceeds remain, by law the additional revenue must go towards paying off county debt or, if the county has no debt, lowering property taxes.
According to the Association of County Commissioners of Georgia, “this may be accomplished by showing the excess proceeds as a property tax credit or offset or expending the proceeds for some other public purpose that would otherwise have to be paid for with property taxes, thereby having the effect of reducing property taxes as the law requires.”
The city of Brunswick will continue to receive 19.32 percent of any revenue past the $71.6 million mark, a split based on the populations of the city and county.
Glynn County Chief Financial Officer Tamara Munson said the Brunswick-Glynn County Joint Water and Sewer Commission, which got a $15 million cut, received its last check in July. Jekyll Island received the last large payment of its $2.3 million allotment in July as well, but a smaller check to correct an earlier imbalance will go out this month.
Continuing to collect the sales tax gives the county the benefit of gauging the state of the local economy post-coronavirus.
“From a sales tax perspective the overall economy in Glynn County has remained stable during 2020 with a downturn during the spring months,” said County Manager Alan Ours.
The 1 percent sales tax in Glynn County has brought in between $1.5 million to $2.3 million a month since collections began in April 2017, with most months breaking $1.7 million and summer months routinely exceeding $2 million in the last two years.
According to county financial records, collections dipped by about $99,400 during March, which is when the COVID-19 outbreak began in the U.S.
As concerns about the outbreak and local and state restrictions started to hamper business and travel in April and May, collections dropped further.
The low point was in April, in which sales tax collections dipped by around $500,000.
The rebound was swift, however, with May collections coming in within $100,000 of 2019’s figures and June and July returning to near-normal.
“We remain optimistic that unemployment numbers will continue to decrease and return to pre-COVID levels, and local businesses will continue to rebound,” Ours said.