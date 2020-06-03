Despite a notable drop in local sales tax — largely due to COVID-19 — Glynn County officials expect to wrap up the collection of the Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax early.
Passed via popular vote in 2016, the temporary 1 percent sales tax was intended to raise $71.6 million for road, sidewalk and utility projects, along with two new construction projects.
By law, the limited sales tax has to end by September. Before the outbreak of COVID-19, Alan Ours, county manager, said growth in tax revenue meant collection would end before that. Given some positive signs in the local economy, he believes it’s still not out of the realm of possibility.
A report on April sales tax revenue shows a 27 percent drop from the same month last year, putting the total amount of SPLOST dollars collected at $69.7 million, Ours said.
Going into the month, he said the county anticipated a loss of around 35 percent of that month’s revenue.
“While on the surface that appears to be (bad) news, I actually consider it to be good news,” Ours said. “Because of COVID, I actually expected the numbers to come in a lot less than what they did, so I was actually encouraged by the latest report.”
SPLOST collection is short by about $1.9 million. In the first few months of 2020, collections came in between $1.7 million and $2 million, shrinking to $1.56 million in April. It was not the slightest month, however, as January 2018 saw a SPLOST income of $1.5 million.
May revenue is still expected to be low, Ours said, but not as steep a difference as between March and April.
“I think it’s very possible that we will collect that in June, but we won’t know that until the end of July,” Ours said.
Much depends on an economic rebound, he said.
While the nation continues to grapple with the coronavirus, Ours said he expects a little improvement through the first quarter of the next fiscal year, beginning July 1. Based on consultations with economists at College of Coastal Georgia, he said the county estimated a 20 percent loss of sales tax in the second quarter of the year, 10 in the third and a possible return to pre-COVID performance around this time next year.
“I don’t know if I would say it will entirely (bounce back),” Ours said. “We certainly are optimistic that it will, but at this point in time we just don’t know if COVID-19 will work itself out or if there will be a second wave.”