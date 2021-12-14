Two decades after voters approved the SPLOST 4 tax, all projects on the list have finally been completed.
Commissioners will formally vote to close the SPLOST 4 fund and bank accounts and transfer more than $69,000 in excess funds to the county’s general fund when they meet Thursday.
Projects on the list included improvements to the county courthouses, a public health facility, library, roads and drainage. The list of projects, costing more than $94 million, also included more than $26 million for water and sewer infrastructure.
Public safety vehicles for police and fire, public works equipment and recreation projects also were addressed with the tax. And the city of Brunswick was given $25 million for projects and the Jekyll Island Authority $3.2 million.
One of the last remaining projects, the Oglethorpe Conference Center, was abandoned after the pandemic struck and local governments chose to let voters decide if the project was still viable.
Commission Chairman Wayne Neal said there are only a handful of projects waiting for completion from the two subsequent SPLOSTs.
Monthly updates at commission meetings on the status of the remaining projects help show the public that the work is being done.
“This has caused some of the projects to move faster,” he said. “I have pushed them all year.”
In some instances, there was little commissioners could do to move the projects along faster because of regulatory and environmental permits needed. Right of way acquisitions can be very time consuming, especially since a single legal challenge can delay the start of a project for years.
Neal acknowledged the county did not do a good job in the past keeping the public updated on the progress of SPLOST projects. Now, there is a sense of urgency to complete them and prove to the public the tax is the best way to pay for the work. More than half the revenue generated from the 1-cent tax comes from visitors and motorists from outside Glynn County.
“We are moving the ball,” Neal said. “Hopefully, we will continue to show that. That is our goal.”
Also during the meeting, an amendment to the county’s malt beverage and wine ordinance will be considered. It would permit qualifying special event venues to apply for and receive an alcoholic beverage license.
Qualifying events include meetings, weddings, receptions, banquets, fundraisers, parties, private performances, art shows and other celebrations.
Events must be held in a permanent structure with an onsite kitchen or catering facility that is permitted by the Georgia Department of Public Health.
Commissioners will also consider a request to purchase and install new playground equipment at Frederica Park. Improvements costing more than $77,000 will be paid through the at-large Post 1 project account.
Public hearings to consider six alcoholic beverage license requests are also scheduled.