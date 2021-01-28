Members of the Glynn County Board of Elections voted unanimously Wednesday to call a special election for SPLOST 2021 on March 16.
On the ballot will be the SPLOST 2021 referendum and a resolution to declare the Oglethorpe Conference Center SPLOST IV and V project infeasible and to reallocate the $2.5 million remaining to reduce property taxes.
Glynn County Commissioners propose implementing a 1 percent sales tax for three years, which would generate a total of $68.5 million split between the county, city of Brunswick, Brunswick-Glynn County Joint Water and Sewer Commission and Jekyll Island Authority for infrastructure and capital projects. The registered electorate has the final say, however.
Early voting in the special election begins Feb. 22 at three locations: the Office Park Building at 1815 Gloucester St. in Brunswick, the Ballard Community Building at 30 Nimitz Drive and on St. Simons Island at Glynn County Fire Station No. 2, 1929 Demere Road.
All three will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays from Feb. 22 to March 12.
All polling precincts will open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on March 16.
The deadline to register for the special election is Feb. 15.
Voters can check their registration status or find their polling place by visiting www.mvp.sos.ga.gov. Absentee ballot requests can be submitted via ballotrequest.sos.ga.gov or the Glynn County Board of Elections office, 1815 Gloucester St. in Brunswick. The elections office can be reached at 912-554-7060.
Because this is a new election cycle, all voters must submit new mail-in ballot requests.
Final SPLOST 2021 proposal — $68.5 million
Glynn County
$37.8 million
• Frederica Road/Sea Island Road roundabout, $6 million
• Canal Road/Glynco Parkway — Phase 2, $5 million
• Somersby Pointe drainage improvements, $1.3 million
• Perry Lane Road box culvert, $1.5 million
• St. Simons Village — Phase 2 drainage project, $1 million
• Brunswick Airport Fire Station #5 replacement, $3.5 million
• Blythe Island Regional Park improvements, $1.5 million
• Coast Guard Beach Park Master Plan — Phase 1, $2.5 million
• North Glynn Recreation Complex improvements, $1 million
• Selden Park improvements, $750,000
• Glynn County Courthouse space assessment and construction design, $2 million
• St. Simons Island gateway design, $750,000
• Glynco Parkway design, $2 million
• North Harrington Road sidewalk, $450,000
• North Glynn Industrial Park infrastructure, $2.5 million
• McKinnon St. Simons Island Airport safety and Improvements, $800,000
• Brunswick Golden Isles Airport compass calibration pad, $300,000
• Road repaving (partially funded by GDOT grants), $3 million
• Old Cypress Mill Road sidewalk, $515,800
• Fourth Street sidewalk, $300,000
• I-95 gateway signage, $800,000
• Wayfinding signage, $300,000
City of Brunswick
$13.2 million
• Mill and pave various streets, $3.5 million
• Sidewalk replacement and upgrade, $300,000
• Storm drainage improvements, $4.25 million
• Norwich Street redevelopment downtown, $140,000
• Parking/infrastructure, $300,000
• City building improvements, $300,000
• Trails and boardwalks, $450,000
• Public works capital vehicles and equipment, $600,000
• Replacement of BPD vehicles, $350,000
• Replacement of fire ladder truck, $1.1 million
• Ritz Theater renovation, $300,000
• Mary Ross Waterfront Park development, $200,000
• R. Lawrence Youth Center, $750,000
• R. Harris Senior Center improvements, $150,000
• Other Park improvements, $250,000
• Integrated software, $250,000
JWSC
$15 million
• Cured-in-place sewer pipe project, $1.75 million
• Dunbar Creek Wastewater Treatment Plant rehabilitation, $3.25 million
• Transite water line replacement, $1.5 million
• Arco area service expansion, $3.5 million
• Community Road road service expansion, $2.5 million
• I-95 Exit 42 water tower, $2.5 million
Jekyll Island Authority
$2.5 million
• Clam Creek Pier access and safety improvements, $1 million
• Bike path paving, $1.5 million