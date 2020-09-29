A splash pad has been in storage for months, waiting to be assembled at Mary Ross Park.
It may start collecting more dust, depending on how enthusiastic city commissioners are about spending $569,000 more for the splash pad than originally budgeted.
Al Verheyn, chair of the Brunswick Urban Redevelopment Authority, told the city’s finance committee that 71 local contractors were asked to give estimates on different parts of the project in an attempt to lower the cost.
The building will contain bathrooms, a ticket office, pumps and plumbing leading to the pad.
In the end, the contract the city has already negotiated with guaranteed costs was better, Verheyn said.
“There was no savings to be made,” he said.
After the presentation, City Commissioner Felicia Harris said a thorough explanation will be important to convince commissioners to approve the request for the additional funding. She said the splash pad is “not a need, it’s a want.”
“We have to assess these priorities,” she said.
Commissioner Vincent Williams, another finance committee member, also expressed concerns about the high price and questioned if the money could be better spent elsewhere.
“We have some major issues throughout the city,” he said. “I’d rather spend funds in College Park rather than at Mary Ross Park.”
But Williams told Verheyn he doesn’t know how other commissioners will vote.
“If you present it right, it will move,” Williams said. “If it can be shown to be fiscally responsible, I think it will be OK.”
In other business, the finance committee:
• Discussed a $1.7 million grant awarded to the city to establish an urban transit service in about a year. Committee members were told the first $198,000 will be spent for a consultant to help the city implement bus service.
The good news is the federal CARES Act will save the city in a matching fund requirement for consultant fees. The consultant will help create bus routes, determine the size and number of vehicles, develop a maintenance schedule, set fees and handle a number of other tasks.
• Learned City manager Regina McDuffie may have come up with a solution to completing needed drainage and paving improvements in the Magnolia Park area.
Commissioners at a recent meeting were told the city did not have the money to complete the paving that will be done behind work by the water and sewer commission in one phase. Commissioners said it was unfair only a portion of the improvements could be completed because of budget limitations.
McDuffie said she planned to recommend the city apply for a low-interest loan to ensure all the work can be completed in one phase. A portion of that loan could be repaid using SPLOST funds if another one is approved by voters.
• Was told city employees could be seeing major adjustments in their pay, in a good way. McDuffie presented a payroll study conducted by the University of Georgia to help the city attract and retain municipal employees.
Under the proposed system, employees would fall into one of 17 salary grades, each with a minimum and maximum range to enable workers to earn annual raises and cost of living allowances.
The lowest paid city employee would earn $24,050 annually if the proposal is approved.
“It will be a tremendous boost to our lower paid employees,” she said. “This is a recurring expense. The sales tax will support it. I would not propose this if it would put undue stress on our budget.”
McDuffie also suggested signing bonuses for hard-to-fill positions in the fire and police departments by using a portion of the money budgeted to recruit for positions that have remained unfilled for more than three months.
The city police department has 16 vacant positions and the fire department is short eight employees.
“It will show we have this sustainability,” Harris said. “This will not be a one-time bonus. It’s an investment we should be making.”
• Was told uncertainty over how the COVID-19 pandemic will affect tax revenue led to conservative estimates earlier this year. The city could collect as much as $1.5 million in additional SPLOST 6 revenue than originally anticipated.