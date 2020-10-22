The wait for a long-awaited splash pad at Mary Ross Waterfront Park is over — perhaps forever.
The Brunswick City Commission voted unanimously to table a request to fund the project, which was initially projected to cost $100,000, before the estimates began spiraling higher.
Commissioners said the total cost to install the pad, the necessary infrastructure and a structure to hold restrooms and the pumps to the pad would cost more than $1 million.
During the public comment period before the vote at Wednesday’s meeting, Scott McQuade, president of the Golden Isles Convention and Visitors Bureau, said a splash pad at the park would take up too much room, negatively impacting large public events held there.
There were also plans to build an amphitheater at the park, which would be difficult to construct with a splash pad taking up so much room. He asked commissioners to consider another location for a splash pad.
Ralph Staffins III, president and CEO of the Golden Isles Chamber of Commerce, told city officials his board is opposed to the splash pad at the park because it restricts its potential as a destination that will help drive traffic to downtown Brunswick.
“Mary Ross Park does not need a water feature that size,” he said. “That project could be utilized in a different part of the community.”
Staffins asked commissioners to table a decision about the splash pad until city officials can meet stakeholders to discuss possible alternatives.
Mayor Cornell Harvey said he and commissioners were struggling with the unexpected price tag to complete the project. The splash pad itself has already been purchased and is in storage.
“We had no idea the cost would spiral that high,” he said.
Commissioner Johnny Cason agreed the cost to complete the project, nearly $800,000, is too much and it’s time to consider another alternative.
“I don’t think we’re looking at the right place to do a splash pad,” he said.
Commissioner Julie Martin agreed it’s time to consider another location.
“I question the location and what that will do to take a huge swath of property that would affect events,” she said.
Commissioner Felicia Harris said the money is an issue, especially considering the money could be spent on needed improvements in other parts of the city.
“By no means do I ever recall the totality of this would be over $1 million,” she said. “It was nowhere near the price tag it is now. I cannot agree with that when we have other priorities.”