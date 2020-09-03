Brunswick city commissioners got a case of sticker shock Wednesday when they learned how much it will cost to complete a long-awaited splash pad at Mary Ross Park.
Urban Redevelopment Authority chairman Al Verheyn told city commissioners it will cost nearly $900,000 to construct a building with bathrooms and pumping equipment, and install the splash pad, which is already purchased.
City officials were uncertain how much they had originally expected to pay to complete the project, but it was somewhere in the $500,000 to $600,000 range, they estimated.
Verheyn asked commissioners to approve his request, which has a guaranteed price thanks to the state already completing the competitive pricing for the project. There cannot be any change orders that will cost the city additional money.
“We do have a fixed price,” Verheyn said.
He described the proposal as a “worst case scenario” with the city having the flexibility to try to lower the cost wherever it can be done.
It will take about six months to complete the project once construction begins, with the goal for completion in April 2021, but commissioners have to approve the funding before construction can begin.
Commissioner Felicia Harris expressed concerns about where the funding will come from to complete the project.
“What is the financial plan?” she asked.
Mayor Cornell Harvey said there is no guarantee scrutinizing the cost line by line will get the cost down to one commissioners will accept.
“We're working to get the price down, but we might have to pay the price,” he said. “It’s a good project, but it might be cost prohibitive. It appears we need to have more background information before we move forward.”
Commissioner Johnny Cason said there was “no way” he could approve the project as presented, saying it needs more scrutiny.
“I don’t understand,” he said. “It’s a bathroom with some equipment in it.”
The cost also includes the installation of the splash pad.
The splash pad was originally scheduled for completion by Memorial Day weekend but the COVID-19 pandemic delayed construction.
Despite the questions about the funding gap, commissioner Felicia Harris said this is the closest the city has been to completing the project. She said some of the costs for construction can probably be lowered, while other costs will be fixed and non-negotiable.
Commissioners voted unanimously to defer voting on the request until they get a more complete picture of what has already been spent, the work remaining to be done and the total cost to complete the work.
In other business:
• Downtown Development Authority Director Mathew Hill said the July 4 fireworks display that was canceled this summer will be held on Sept. 6 during the Labor Day holiday weekend. Masks and social distancing are highly encouraged for the fireworks display, scheduled to start shortly after 8 p.m.
• New sidewalks are coming to five city streets in low-income areas of the city. City commissioners approved $324,000 in Community Development Block Grant funding to pay for the work.
• An agreement for unified public safety radio coverage was approved, with an automatic annual renewal for the next five years for College of Coastal Georgia.
• Commissioners expressed concerns about the response rate for the census and the importance for people to respond to the questionnaire. City officials are available to assist anyone needing help completing the form online, by mail or phone by calling Brunswick City Hall.
• Before city officials make a decision about a Confederate monument in Hanover Square, Harvey said a public comment period will be scheduled at 5 p.m., before the start of the Sept. 16 city commission meeting. There may also be a public hearing to discuss the issue.