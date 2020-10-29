City commissioners unanimously voted at a special-called meeting Wednesday to approve a resolution they hope will enable them to make major improvements at Orange Park, located at where L and M streets intersect with Reynolds and Ellis streets.
City Manager Regina McDuffie asked commissioners to approve a resolution that is required for the city to apply for a Georgia Department of Natural Resources matching grant for improvements at Orange Park, including installation of a splash pad originally intended for Mary Ross Waterfront Park.
The meeting was held to make the deadline for applying for the Land and Water Conservation Fund Grant, which is Saturday. Between now and Friday, McDuffie plans to seek financial partners that will commit to donating at least $13,000 between them to enable the city to qualify for the full $198,000 in matching DNR funds.
Keep Golden Isles Beautiful has already pledged $2,700 for landscaping at the park.
Besides the splash pad, other improvements include new playground equipment, picnic sheds, off-street parking, upgrades to the basketball court and a building to hold the bathrooms and pumps for the splash pad.
McDuffie expressed optimism the city will receive the matching grant because the park once held a public swimming pool and the grant is intended to help with revitalization of recreational opportunities. She believes the grant, if approved, will have a “substantial impact” on the area.
The city abandoned the swimming pool, which was in disrepair, and filled it in with dirt in the early 1980s.
Other neighborhood associations contacted the city to suggest alternate locations for the splash pad and upgrades, said Commissioner Johnny Cason. But Perry Park and Urbana Park don’t have the required space nor the infrastructure needed to support it.
Commissioner Felicia Harris said Orange Park was originally designed to support aquatic activities and predicted improvements there would help spur the ongoing effort to revitalize economic development downtown. She also said it would help fulfill the city’s promises for improvements there.
“It’s going to make this area even more appealing,” she said. “I like the entirety of this.”
Commissioner Julie Martin said other parks in the city are “crying out” for refurbishing, but she said she liked the plan proposed by McDuffie.
Commissioner Vincent Williams said the proposal has the support of the city’s financial committee.
“It’s going to be a blessing to the city,” he said. “I’m on board with it.”
Commissioners voted unanimously to support a resolution they hope will qualify the city for the grant.
A grant would resolve the question of a home for the splash pad after city officials learned it would be cost prohibitive to install it at Mary Ross Waterfront Park.