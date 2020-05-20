Faith, hope and love were the overriding themes of Tuesday’s demonstration outside the Glynn County Courthouse, but the calls for justice in the shooting death of Ahmaud Arbery were no less passionate than those at previous gatherings.
More than two dozen members of the local spiritual community congregated on the courthouse steps, calling for continued unity in the aftermath of the tragic shooting. The group of 27 included pastors of all denominations, black and white, men and women.
Among those speaking was the Rev. Felicia Harris, pastor of Worth It Nation Church at 1504 4th St. in Brunswick.
“We’re going to stand on behalf of our people,” said Harris, who’s also a Brunswick city commissioner. “Am I my brother’s keeper? You know that I am. I stand here and decree that love has come to Glynn County. Lord, show the entire world how you work through our community and bring healing to this land.”
Brunswick native Lashay Thorpe brought her 8-year-old son Zyon from their home in the Atlanta area to be on hand. Zyon carried a sign that read, “I Am Ahmaud Arbery.” Lashay came to show she is still part of her hometown, not an outsider looking in on the tragedy. They were among about 50 folks on hand for the event, many responding heartily with “Amen!” and “Praise God!” to the speakers’ words.
“I just want the right thing to be done,” Thorpe said. “Right is right, and it’s not black and white. That’s what we’re showing here today. Glynn County is one family.”
The gathering of local clergy was organized by the Rev. John Perry II. The JUSTGeorgia Caravan from Atlanta drew hundreds to the courthouse Saturday, with speakers vehemently demanding justice and the resignations of police and judicial officials. Shouts of “No Justice, No Peace,” punctuated as thousands descended on the courthouse during a protest May 8, the day Arbery would have turned 26.
Arbery was shot to death Feb. 23 after two armed men pursued him through the Satilla Shores neighborhood. Arbery was an avid jogger, but Gregory McMichael, 64, and his son, Travis McMichael, 34, told police they suspected him of burglary. Arbery was shot three times by Travis McMichael during a struggle for the shotgun in McMichael’s possession.
Both McMichaels are charged with murder and aggravated assault.
Perry was present at both previous protests. But he said Tuesday’s demonstration was meant to counterbalance those with a more spiritual demand for justice.
“I am the president of the NAACP Brunswick branch, but I’m also a pastor,” Perry said. “And what I was noticing was that the political personalities had spoken, that community activists had spoken, but our local faith community had not spoken to this. Frankly, I believe the faith community represents one of the most powerful voices in the land. It was my hope if we provided the faith community with a platform that they would be able to guide the moral and spiritual consciousness of our community, and also the nation at large.”
The congregation at Good Shepherd Episcopal Church on Pennick Road is a healthy mix of black and white parishioners, said co-pastors John Butin and Julian Clark. And they stand as one in their dismay and anguish over Arbery’s death, Butin said.
“This hurts us right at home,” Butin said. “The congregation is hurting because of this terrible tragedy.”
But a spiritual gathering such as this can have real benefits for a struggling community, Clark said.
“It could lead to real healing if the leaders who are here today make it their duty and responsibility to come together regularly, to be here for the community,” Clark said.
Rabbi Rachael Bregman of Temple Beth Tefilloh in Brunswick said the local spiritual community has a responsibility to speak out for a young man whose voice was silenced.
“We owe it to this young man, because if we don’t do something about this, then this young man died for nothing,” Bregman said. “We can’t bring him back. But we can use this moment to make the world a better place, the community a better place. We can do that for Ahmaud. We owe him that. We owe his parents.”
With the tragedy catching the world’s attention and casting the Golden Isles in bad light, Perry said he is proud of the community’s unified response.
“Our community has come together in grand fashion,” Perry said. “I love the unity of black and white coming together here to say this is detestable. This is a great community. The whole world shouldn’t be shouting out what we here are not willing to shout. But you hear it from us right here.”
The group has demands, however, including the resignation of Glynn County Police Chief John Powell. Powell has been on paid administrative leave since his arrest Jan. 27 on charges of perjury and violating his oath of office in a police department scandal unrelated to the Arbery shooting. Having not heard back from county management or its elected officials on the issue, Perry said they will protest at the June 4 county commission meeting at the old courthouse.
It wasn’t until the Georgia Bureau of Investigation got involved in the case more than two months after the shooting that arrests were made. Glynn County police questioned the McMichaels but did not charge them.
“We’re going to the county commission,” Perry said. “Evidently, they’re taking the voice of the people lightly. The people put them in office, and yet they are the ones who appear to not be listening to our concerns.”