For the 36th year, the lawn and trees at the Spencer house on Shore Rush Drive on St. Simons Island will be ablaze with Christmas lights.
It started when Wally Spencer retired to the Sea Palms neighborhood and was dismayed at the low key Christmas decorations. He strung some lights and people thanked him warmly, so he continued and added to it every year.
Wally Spencer died in February 2019 at age 94, but his grandson, James Furness, and former son-in-law, Tim Furness, have continued the tradition and will flip the switch this year at dusk on Thanksgiving Day.
“You’ll hear Georgia Power stand up and cheer,’’ said Urania Spencer, Wally Spencer’s widow.
Actually, there’s not as much to cheer about as there once was. Tim Furness switched out the incandescent lights for LED lights that use a fraction of the electricity.
The father and son team started work last month climbing 32-foot ladders Oct. 22 to string lights and hang decorations from the live oaks. Then they put the inflatables on the ground, including a new nutcracker, snowman, an oversized elf, a Christmas tree, gingerbread man and Santa Claus. There will also be an especially bothersome woman in a Grinch costume.
There will also be a food drive Dec. 16 and 17. All visitors who come by are encouraged to drop off some non-perishable food for Sparrow’s Nest. Last year’s drive filled three pickups and people continued to give a few days afterward, Urania Spencer said.
Coastal Brass will play during the food drive.
Some well meaning person dropped off $20 last year to help with the electricity, but that went to Sparrow’s Nest, she said.
Mrs. Spencer’s daughter, Judy Furness, said, “It will be the third year without Daddy. That’s the big hole in my heart.”
She’s not the only one. He would often go outside, greet children and their parents and walk around with them.