For the 36th year, the lawn and trees at the Spencer house on Shore Rush Drive on St. Simons Island will be ablaze with Christmas lights.

It started when Wally Spencer retired to the Sea Palms neighborhood and was dismayed at the low key Christmas decorations. He strung some lights and people thanked him warmly, so he continued and added to it every year.

Sheriff Jump wins public safety award

Nearly a year after perhaps the most intense criminal trial in Glynn County’s history, Masonic Lodge #717 awarded Sheriff Neal Jump its annual public safety award for his office’s handling of security.

Merry Mixer benefits Boys and Girls Clubs

It takes money to run a successful nonprofit organization, and the Boys and Girls Club of Southeast Georgia is no exception. Merry Mixer, an upcoming fundraiser for the organization, raises money for the 12 clubs (10 in Glynn and two in McIntosh). The organization serves 6,000 children and t…