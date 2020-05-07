The Glynn County Board of Education voted Thursday to name Scott Spence as the school system’s new superintendent.
The board voted 5-2 during a special-called meeting. The vote came after the board members spent nearly 30 minutes in executive session.
Spence was named the sole finalist for the position April 22. The school board began the search to replace Virgil Cole at the beginning of this year.
Before voting, several board members voiced their reasoning behind their individual votes. School board members Eaddy Sams and Mike Hulsey both voted against Spence’s approval and said they did not feel he was the best qualified candidate for the position.
Hulsey said he felt some school employees were not comfortable sharing negative opinions about Spence, due in part to a culture that he said has long existed in the school system.
He said he also received calls from people who wished the board had selected more finalists so that the community could assess more than one option.
School board members John Madala and Linda Bobbitt both voiced support for Spence.
“I made my decision based on what I felt that was good for our system at this particular time,” Bobbitt said. “Of course, with COVID-19 there’s going to be a lot of different things that’s going to be taking place over the next several years.”