Fundraiser
Spelling Bee(R) event to benefit United Way

Silver Bluff Brewing Company in Brunswick will host the second annual Spelling Bee(R) event benefitting the United Way of Coastal Georgia from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday.

Governor Brian Kemp’s office announced Friday that he had appointed St. Simons Island developer Bob Duncan to represent the First Congressional District on the board over the state Department of Community Affairs.

