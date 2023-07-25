Spelling Bee(R) event to benefit United Way
Silver Bluff Brewing Company in Brunswick will host the second annual Spelling Bee(R) event benefitting the United Way of Coastal Georgia from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday.
Participants are invited to come out and spell, or just enjoy the friendly competition and donate to the cause.
Competition will begin at 6 p.m.
General entry costs $30, or $50 to compete.
General entry includes two drink tickets. Competition entry includes two drink tickets, a swag bag, a T-shirt and a chance to win a grand prize valued at more than $500.
To purchase tickets, visit uwcga.org/spelling-bee.
