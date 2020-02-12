A state legislative committee supports development of the Coastal Georgia Greenway. How much they want to contribute to the project, though, is less defined.
The Senate Natural Resources and Environment Committee voted 6-2 in favor of a resolution supporting the project Tuesday but rejected a proposal to require that $3 million from the Georgia Outdoor Stewardship Program go to Greenway.
Sen. William Ligon, R-White Oak, lead sposnor of the approved resolution, is grateful for the show of support for now.
“This is a joint House and Senate resolution, and it’s patterned after one we passed four years ago, where we just encouraged the legislature and the Department of Natural Resources, the Department of Transportation, to work together to try to build what we call the East Coast Greenway,” Ligon said.
The Coastal Georgia Greenway is the Peach State’s portion of the project that will stretch from the north of Maine to South Florida. It currently exists in bits and piece around the coast, including areas along U.S. 17 and the Downing Musgrove Causeway leading to Jekyll Island.
“We know from the areas around Atlanta that these bicycle greenways provide a lot of recreation for people,” Ligon said. “They enhance property values. People like to get out and bike.”
The Greenway would benefit tourism. It would connect Brunswick and surrounding islands with communities up and down the coast.
It also would be advantageous for residents.
“It can just be a wonderful opportunity for your family to enjoy good, healthy, clean recreation and get some great exercise,” Ligon said. “The wonderful thing about all this is that on the coast, it is as flat as a pancake, and you don’t have to negotiate hills and knock yourself out getting from one location to another.”
He noted that funding provided annually to the Coastal Regional Commission for Greenway grants has inspired other investment in the past, including matching grants of close to $2.25 million, since 2017.
This year, though, there’s nothing in the state budget for Greenway, and not a single dollar in the $20 million in grants provided by the Georgia Outdoor Stewardship Program is headed its way.
State Sen. Frank Ginn, R-Danielsville, suggested a friendly amendment to the bill that struck the $3 million recommendation and inserted the indefinite “funding” in its place. His amendment passed unanimously.
Debate largely centered around legislators from other areas who would not directly benefit from Greenway.
Brent Buice, the Georgia and South Carolina coordinator for the East Coast Greenway Alliance, said Georgia is the furthest behind of the 15 states involved in the effort.
“This one has so much promise,” Buice said.
Senate Resolution 690 now heads to the Senate Rules Committee.