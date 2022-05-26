A longtime specialist in the restoration of grave markers and monuments will visit Brunswick’s Oak Grove Cemetery Friday to demonstrate how lasting memorials can be made to last.
Oak Grove will be an early stop on Jonathan Appell’s 48 state tour of cemeteries for free demonstrations on cleaning, repairing and resetting gravestones. Appell will be at Oak Grove from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. Friday with a break for lunch, said J. Steve Hinson who himself is no stranger to graveyard restoration. Appell is visiting only one cemetery in each state, and Oak Grove is the sole stop in Georgia.
Hinson estimates he and Ernest Jones have restored about 40 gravestones at Oak Grove including reattaching pieces of broken headstones and standing them upright. Appell’s goal in the 48StateTour of 2022 is to visit 48 states in as many days.
He began May 18 at the Pleasant Prairie Church Cemetery in Bethel, Mo., and stopped the next day at Christ Church Limestone Graveyard near Peoria, Ill., before heading south for upcoming stops in South Carolina, Alabama, Georgia and Florida. The day before arriving in Brunswick, Appell will lead a workshop and Strawberry Chapel Cemetery in Monck’s Corner, S.C.
Appell’s free workshop will include tips on resetting and cleaning stones, identifying grave sites and general preservation. He is also an expert in replacing missing or damaged masonry and will demonstrate that skill at some stops as time permits.
His tour sponsored by Atlas Preservation, a company that markets cleaning compounds, epoxies and other adhesives and materials needed in the process.
Hinson said it is necessary to use the correct cleansers and tools so as to “not overdo it and not damage the stone when you’re cleaning it.”
Hinson and Jones use tools to raise and level toppled stones, and know how to brace rejoined stones while the epoxy cures.
Hinson said he and Jones can’t fix them all.
“Every now and then you’ve got one of those big ones you need help on,’’ he said.
Jones said the workshop should be helpful to those who care for family and other private burial plots.
He is also hopeful it inspires a few people to begin work on some of the dirty and damaged grave markers at Palmetto and Greenwood cemeteries.
Few monuments in the area, however, have been subject to the elements quite like Oak Grove.
Laid out in 1838, Oak Grove’s first burial was that of Charlotte Plant the same year. More than 100 Civil War veterans, both Union and Confederate, are buried there.
Hinson said about 30 already are registered for the Brunswick stop, which is open to everyone.
For more information consult the website 48statetour.com/schedule.