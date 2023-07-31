A public hearing at Tuesday’s Mainland Planning Commission meeting will be held to discuss a request for a special use permit for a special event venue.
The permit request is at 510 Bladen Road for a permit for a place of public assembly. The site is in the forest agricultural zoning district.
The property owners are currently operating a wedding venue in an existing barn on the property called “The Buie Barn.”
Another public hearing will be held to consider a rezoning application at 3740 Habersham St. from one-family residential to local commercial.
Public comments will be taken for the site plan for a 240-unit multi-family development at 6735 New Jesup Hwy. The property is currently zoned medium residential.
Consideration of the site plan for a 204-unit, multi-family development will be considered during the public comment period. The development at 1500 Glynco Pkwy. is zoned planned development.
A self-storage site plan at 700 Canal Road will be considered by commission members. The property is currently in the planned development district.
The meeting will be held at 6 p.m. in the second-floor meeting room at the Glynn County Historic Courthouse. It can be watched online by going to glynncounty.org and clicking on the meeting link.