For the first time in three years, the Area 16 regional Special Olympics returned Thursday to Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay.
The 24th olympics was on a three-year hiatus because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
More than 500 “battle buddies” were recruited as volunteers tasked with accompanying each athlete from four counties from the time they got out of their school buses until they left for home.
Navy Chief Sylvester Manning was responsible for coordinating the event. Manning said he began planning for the event in January. The most difficult part was recruiting enough volunteers to ensure each youth had at least one battle buddy for the day.
Manning said 275 athletes from Brantley, Camden, Charlton and Ware counties participated. Normally other counties from the region in Southeast Georgia also participate but chose not to this year.
Cmdr. Jeramy Lord, executive officer at Kings Bay, said “it was not a struggle” to find volunteers for the event because it is such a positive experience. It’s also a learning experience for the volunteers who have never interacted with a special needs youth before.
During his opening remarks, Lord recognized the volunteers and athletes.
“Thank you for making these games possible,” he said. “Don’t give up, and most importantly, have fun.”
He then gave the order for the torch bearer, Veyonce Covington, a Camden County High School student, to light the Olympic torch to officially start the games.
“Light it up. Light it up,” he said.
Veyonce easily lit the torch before leaving the stage to participate in four events, the 50-yard dash, 4x100 relay, softball throw and volleyball. She was awarded a medal in every event, as did every other athlete participating in the games.
Crooked River Elementary kindergartner Colt Anderson was not signed up to compete in any events, but he was a whirlwind running to different activities such as pizza toss, football and making bubbles.
“He’s just happy to be outside. He didn’t sleep last night. He was so excited,” said his mother, Morgan Anderson.
Anthony DeArmond was a proud medalist in the 10 meter wheelchair race.
“I’m glad it happened,” he said. “I love this.”
Master Chief Dominic DeArmond, said his son first participated in the Special Olympics on base in 2019, so he was more than excited for the event to return.
“On a scale of one to 10, it was a 12,” he said. “He was ready for it. This is one of the best events the base puts on.”
