Zachary Smith was confident he’d win a medal when he competed Thursday in the regional Special Olympics at Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay.
The Oglethorpe Point Elementary pupil competed in a variety of running and throwing events without worrying about the competition and little training to prepare.
“I don’t need no training,” he said. “I’m Navy strong.”
The Navy reference was for Petty Officer 3rd Class Rhett Smith, the buddy assigned to accompany Zachary during the competition.
It was his first time volunteering in the event, and he admits he was hesitant, at first because he hadn’t had much experience interacting with special needs children. But it didn’t take long for the two to bond.
Smith said he volunteered because of the opportunity to work with children.
“He’s a cool dude,” he said. “I thought he’d be shy, but he’s ready to go. Once he opened up, it was fun.”
Zachary was among more than 400 athletes from Brantley, Camden, Glynn and Ware counties to participate in the event. Another 500 volunteers, both active duty from the 17 commands and civilian employers at the base, served as buddies for each athlete or in other capacities such as awarding medals, checking in participants or managing the different events.
Capt. Chester Parks, commanding officer at Kings Bay, thanked the volunteers for their roles in making the 23rd annual Area 16 Summer Games at the base a success.
“Without you, this event would not be possible, and many dreams and goals would not be realized by the Olympians here today,” he said. “For all the athletes here today, you are in the arena. Keep striving to do your best and never, ever give up. You are an inspiration to us all.”
Petty officer 1st Class Joshua Selvidge, the event coordinator, said an orientation for volunteers was held prior to the event help prepare them as buddies for the athletes. Volunteers are matched with the athletes as they arrive, and they have no idea who they’ll accompany during the event.
Selvidge said he cautioned volunteers they could be buddies with a wheelchair-bound participant or very athletic competitors whose athletic abilities should not be underestimated.
“They’re aware some of the athletes are not physically handicapped at all. They’re really good athletes,” he said.
Phil McCann, deployed forces coordinator for the base’s Morale, Welfare and Recreation programs, said he has been involved with the Special Olympics on base for more than two decades. It’s one of the most gratifying events he helps prepare for every year.
“We try to make if fun for the kids,” he said.
Many of the first-time volunteers are uncertain when they are paired with their athletes, but McCann said it doesn’t take long for them to form a bond.
“When they do it, they realize it’s cool,” he said of the volunteers.
Nicholas Adly, a Marine Corps corporal, said he was surprised how well he was able to communicate with his athlete, Kevin Le, a Needmore Elementary pupil. Kevin is non-verbal but he had ways to show his excitement during the softball throw and other events.
Adly said his experience exceeded his expectations for his first time as a Special Olympics volunteer.
“A lot of these kids have skills,” Adly said. “He is showing a lot of enthusiasm.”