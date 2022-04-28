Speaker explains mental health legislation

Georgia House Speaker David Ralston, R-Blue Ridge, says the recently concluded General Assembly session approved “truly transformational” legislation to deal with mental health in Georgia.
Ralston, who visited The News office Wednesday, was in town to speak to a gathering of Superior Court clerks from across the state.
The Mental Health Parity Act compels health insurance providers to pay for mental health and substance abuse treatment.
Ralston said he talked with many people who said they could not get mental health care, and even if it was available, they couldn’t afford it.
One sheriff told him that 60% of the calls his deputies respond to are mental health in nature. And deputies are not trained to deal with mental health issues, he said.
“Mental health is an issue that touches nearly everyone in the state,” he said. “It leads to substance abuse and even suicide. I got a chance to meet people who shared their frustration.”
The legislation requires insurance carriers to meet certain standards. It also contains strong provisions to bolster the number of mental health providers in the state, including possible student loan forgiveness.
The legislation is also sensitive to rural communities where mental health services may require patients to drive long distances to get help. In the Golden Isles, for example, some patients have to drive to Savannah or Jacksonville to get treatment covered under their health insurance plans.
The $180 million in mental health funding approved in this year’s budget is more than the past 10 years combined, he said.
The state legislature also approved a tax cut and plans more incremental decreases.
“I think it was the responsible thing to do,” he said.
Ralston said he is hesitant to totally eliminate the state income tax unless there is a way to fund public education, public safety, transportation and other government expenses.
“Nobody has come up with a plan,” he said.
There is a divide among state Republicans that needs to be repaired, he said.
“There are lots of things we can do as a party,” he said. “Republicans are spending too much time being critical of other Republicans. I get so sick of hearing the word RINO.”
RINO is an acronym that stands for Republican in Name Only.
The divide is caused by candidates seeking to be relevant, and they are taking out their anger in the political arena, he said.
The creation of jobs, economic development and an emphasis on personal responsibility are among the reasons Ralston is a Republican, he said.
The new voting laws have already made positive changes to help restore public confidence in the outcome of elections, he said.
He said Gov. Brian Kemp has his support in his reelection bid.
“He did a great job leading us through the pandemic,” he said. “Our economy is the envy of almost every state. People are tired of looking back. They want to look forward.”