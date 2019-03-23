In school, Rasheera Dopson felt like a black dot on white paper.
She stood out amongst her peers because of her facial difference. Born with Goldenhar Syndrome, Dopson did not have a right jaw bone or right ear.
For the majority of her life, she felt like she stuck out and she felt alone in how she looked.
“I’m going to tell you — when you spend your life constantly comparing yourself and asking yourself, ‘Why don’t I look like that, why can’t I be like that?” — it’s exhausting,” said Dopson, who shared her story with students at Risley Middle School on Friday.
“But I got to a point in my adult life when I was just like, you know what? I am never going to be normal looking, and I’m never going to be like those others girls that I so wanted to be,” she said. “Why? Because I wasn’t built like that. I wasn’t born like them.”
The students at Risley Middle School recently learned about craniofacial deformities by reading “Wonder,” by R.J. Palacio, for this year’s communitywide Big Read, hosted by the Golden Isles Golden Arts and Humanities Association.
In “Wonder,” the main character Auggie has a craniofacial deformity, and he navigates public school for the first time.
The purpose of the Big Read is not only to get community members engaged in reading the same books but also to spark community- wide conversations about the themes of the novels.
Risley Middle has hosted numerous activities to go along with the book and to emphasize its themes, including a #ChooseKind pledge poster, an art wall filled with “Wonder” art and a family movie night at which the school showed the movie “Wonder.”
The students also raised nearly $300 to donate to the Children’s Craniofacial Association.
Dopson’s talk with the students focused on spreading kindness and embracing difference.
Kindness, she explained, means going above and beyond the norm to help another person.
“One of the things I love most about the book ‘Wonder’ is how the message of kindness is all laced throughout the book, right?” Dopson said. “We know the main character Auggie, that he not only went to a public school for the first time and he not only was kind to other people, but he was also able to receive that kindness.”
She told the students about her personal experience growing up with a facial difference. While the medical term is “facial deformity,” she said she dislikes the phrase’s negative connotation and prefers “facial difference.”
“I had a normal childhood, for the most part,” Dopson said. “The only thing that I would say that was different in my childhood was the fact that I had a disability and the fact that I had a facial difference.”
Because she did not look the same as others, she was often bullied by other students. She saw firsthand how mean others can be, but she also quickly discovered the value of kindness.
People always remember others who were kind and sincere, she said.
“I always want you to keep in mind that kindness goes a long way,” Dopson told the students. “It will take you places and introduce you to people that you may have never crossed paths with. You can be super talented, but I guarantee you that your talent will not keep you in the door. Your kindness and integrity will.”
Dopson had to actively choose to embrace her difference. She encouraged the students to do the same.
“I would not be standing here before you today if I didn’t embrace my difference and if I didn’t embrace who I really was, if I wasn’t OK with my unique design,” she said. “Each and every one of you has a unique design.”
She had the students call out ways they felt they were each different. These authentic attributes can be used to create change, Dopson said.
“Everybody’s uniqueness and their difference is there to do something,” she said. “It’s there to invoke positive change.”