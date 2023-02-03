Donations to Sparrow’s Nest, a food pantry in Brunswick, have kept pace with rising demand, for which the organization is thankful.
Community support will be more important than ever in the year to come.
“The main gist, year over year, is the numbers were just significant increases. … When I look at the numbers from January until May (2022), we were in the 350 to 400 families a month,” said Sabra Slade, executive director. “When we hit June, those numbers shot up over 400 families and stayed up the rest of the year.”
Sparrow’s Nest is an ecumenical ministry under the umbrella of FaithWorks. Many churches in Glynn and surrounding counties contribute to the organization which, along with donations from individuals, businesses and civic groups, help with the increasingly difficult task of keeping the shelves stocked.
According to figures provided by the charity, it served 5,490 families in 2022, 41% more than in 2021. Of those 76% were new to the charity, meaning they had never sought food from Sparrow’s Nest before. Senior citizens comprised a larger portion than in past years, up 52% over 2021.
The pantry gave away a total of 210,000 pounds of food and hygiene products valued at around $214,000.
Slade had some thoughts about the potential causes of the rising numbers.
“My personal assumption is it’s a few things. Inflation, the cost of food, the cost of gas, household costs increasing,” she said. “Additionally, a lot of our guests receive food stamps. They got a bump during COVID … and that expired in June 2022.
“But I speculate inflation is the biggest cause.”
In September 2021, 382 families visited Sparrow’s Nest for food. In November the same year, it was 490. November is typically a busy month due to Thanksgiving and the upcoming holiday season.
September 2022, however, saw 549 visit the food pantry. In November, that number spiked to 604.
A more dramatic figure — the number of first-time visitors — can be seen in two halves of 2022. From January to June, 144 new families came for food. From June to December, that spiked to 386 new families.
“We have not run out of food, but we have had to ask the community to pitch in occasionally,” Slade said.
If the past month is any indication, the charity will need the community’s support more than ever. Rather than seeing a steep drop-off after Christmas, the number of visitors came out to a steady 588.
“I would anticipate these numbers to stay steady until inflation and food costs become stable,” Slade said. “It’s harder for families to stretch their dollars, and we’re happy to be there for that.”
Donations may be dropped off at Sparrow’s Nest, 2911 Altama Ave. in Brunswick, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday. The nonprofit also repurposes plastic and paper grocery bags and always accepts donations of each.
For more information, visit faithworksministry.org or call Slade at 912-261-8512 ext.110.
Sparrow’s Nest posts items needed each week on social media and in The Brunswick News’ Community Calendar on Mondays. Every little donation matters, she said, from donations of single cans of nonperishables to bulk deliveries.
“Based on these numbers, we are going to continue to need the community to bring donations,” Slade said. “Don’t forget us. Not that they will.”
Along with food and hygiene items, the charity’s benevolence fund paid for $89,034 in utility bills and prescriptions for 452 families in 2022.
“Those families had their lights and water on and prescriptions filled due to the generosity of our many churches, civic organizations and individuals who make these monies available each year,” Slade said.
A crew of 50-plus volunteers gave 6,312 hours of their time in 2022.