Throughout much of this century, a sturdy Chevy cargo van has served as the proverbial two fish and five loaves of bread for the good folks at Sparrow’s Nest.

The sturdy four-wheeled steed has been the workhorse of the nonprofit group’s ceaseless mission to feed the multitudes of hungry in the Golden Isles. But the years and miles have taken a toll on the van, which has ferried food to hundreds of families and folks on a regular basis for nearly 15 years.

