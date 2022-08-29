Throughout much of this century, a sturdy Chevy cargo van has served as the proverbial two fish and five loaves of bread for the good folks at Sparrow’s Nest.
The sturdy four-wheeled steed has been the workhorse of the nonprofit group’s ceaseless mission to feed the multitudes of hungry in the Golden Isles. But the years and miles have taken a toll on the van, which has ferried food to hundreds of families and folks on a regular basis for nearly 15 years.
The Rev. Wright Culpepper does not like to speak badly of such a faithful automobile, but he said it is time to put the old van out to junkyard.
“It is in such bad shape,” said Culpepper, director of Faithworks, under which the Sparrow’s Nest pantry operates. “It is a horse without shoes. In fact, the wheels are probably worth more than the vehicle.”
And that is where the community comes in. Culpepper and volunteers at Sparrow’s Nest are seeking a replacement for the 17-year-old van. Another cargo van would be preferable, but any van that can be refitted for hauling bulk groceries on a daily basis would be most welcome.
The donation does not have to be new, just sturdy and in good condition, Culpepper said.
“We would be glad if somebody’s got a van that they are no longer using and would like to donate it,” Culpepper said. “A cargo van would be ideal, but we’re not choosy.”
The old van’s demise comes at a time when the mission of the Sparrow’s Nest is in great demand. With the struggling economy and accompanying inflation, the group that operates a food pantry out of 2911 Atama Ave. in Brunswick is serving more than twice its normal amount of people, Culpepper said.
In past times, about 100 families would receive grocery drop-offs from Sparrow’s Next on a typical week. These days, its volunteers are reaching out to more than 400 families weekly, Culpepper said.
They run the gamut, from elderly shut-ins, those with disabilities, “grandmas raising grandkids,” single moms and poor working class families, he said.
Sparrow’s Nest makes only one food delivery per month to each family unit, so the growing weekly numbers illustrate the heightened demand, he said.
“The numbers are higher because people simply can’t stretch their budgets enough, especially with inflation what it is now,” Culpepper said.
The van daily delivers food from the Sparrow’s Nest pantry to those in need. It also is used to pick up donations from local grocery stores, Culpepper said. Hauling 1,000 to 1,500 pounds of food is routine for the van.
About a week ago, volunteers took the van to a mechanic after it conked out, Culpepper said.
“We went to the shop, hoping to get it fixed,” he said. “The shop people said that it was beyond repair. It’s part electrical, part mechanic. But it’s finished.”
Volunteers have been using their own transportation, but their smaller vehicles lack the payload capacity of the old van. That means more trips to achieve the same goal, he said.
“We’re grateful for their help, but I don’t want to keep putting that kind of wear and tear on our volunteers and their vehicles,” he said.
The Sparrow’s Nest also regularly accepts donations of food at its pantry.
“We’ve nurtured this one a long time, it served us well,” Culpepper said of the old van. “But we do need a new van, or an old one as long as it is in good condition and dependable.”