A text message sent to Camden County residents on Monday has opponents of a land purchase for a spaceport questioning how the message was sent.
The question sent to residents asked the following question: “Knowing that Spaceport Camden will generate economic investment & support local schools, do you support the spaceport project. Reply: Yes No.”
So many people received the text message that the Camden County Sheriff’s Office posted this response Tuesday on its Facebook page:
“We have been advised our non-emergency line was given to discuss political matters regarding Spaceport Camden; however, the number listed is the administrative office. The Camden County Sheriff’s Office will remain neutral on this political issue; therefore this number should not be called for opinions regarding Spaceport. Before you reach an opinion on this matter, make sure you understand what the ballot is asking and if you need clarification, please contact the Voter’s Registration Office.
Capt. Larry Bruce, public information officer for the Camden County Sheriff’s Office, said his office is neutral in the debate over the spaceport. Bruce said it’s unclear how the message senders got the contact information to send the texts.
“This is putting the Sheriff’s Office in a position it shouldn’t be in,” he said. “We put a posting stating the Sheriff’s Office is neutral in this debate.”
Steve Weinkle, a longtime critic of the county’s efforts to establish a spaceport, said he believes the people were either contacted through the county’s Code Red program or the sender got the phone numbers of people who signed the petitions calling for a referendum to determine the fate of the spaceport.
Some residents who received the text message did not sign the petition.
Weinkle said he went to the Camden County Sheriff’s Office Tuesday to try to determine how the texts were sent. Unfortunately, the numbers used to send the text messages are untraceable, Weinkle said.
The wording of the text message was designed to confuse opponents of the spaceport, Weinkle said. Opponents say the county has spent more than $10.3 million to establish a spaceport with no guarantees a launch will ever happen.
“It couldn’t have been accidental or coincidental,” he said. “It was biased and targeted to confuse the ‘yes’ crowd.”
A yes vote on the March 8 referendum will prevent the county from purchasing property from Union Carbide as the launch site and force the county to abandon the project. A no vote will allow the county to purchase the land for a launch site.
Megan Desrosiers, president and CEO of the environmental group One Hundred Miles, said she received many calls from people who received the text message.
“I have no idea who did it or why they did it,” she said of the source of the messages. “The county commission has made their support of Spaceport Camden very clear.”
The texts, regardless of their source, make people mistrust the county government, Desrosiers said. The fact that a large number of people were contacted via text through their phone numbers is a “breach of confidentiality that is intolerable.”
Like Weinkle, Desrosiers believes the text message is designed to confuse voters when they go to the polls.
“I think it targeted people who signed the petition,” she said. “It makes people mistrust Camden County government even more.”