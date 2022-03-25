Proposed legislation to abolish the Camden County Spaceport Authority has hit a roadblock.
State Sen. Sheila McNeill, R-Brunswick, does not plan to ask the Georgia Senate to support local legislation introduced in the House by Rep. Steven Sainz, R-Woodbine, to disband the spaceport authority.
Without her support, the legislation will fail because local legislation rules in the General Assembly require the support of the state representative and senator from the district affected.
McNeill’s district includes Camden County.
Sainz wrote the legislation in response to Camden County commissioners appointing five members to the spaceport authority for the first time on March 11, three days after the special election that killed the project.
The legislation to disband the authority was introduced Monday by Sainz as a way to ensure Camden County commissioners don’t circumvent the will of the voters who overwhelmingly approved a referendum on March 8 to stop the county from purchasing the proposed launch site.
The intent of the legislation is to keep commissioners from using the newly appointed members of the spaceport authority from closing on the property deal.
McNeill said the referendum didn’t explicitly tell county officials they couldn’t find other ways to establish a spaceport.
“While the voters indicated in the March 8 referendum that they did not want Camden County to purchase the property for the Spaceport Camden project, they did not vote to end the project or relinquish the recently issued FAA license,” McNeill said in a statement. “Sunsetting the spaceport authority would hamstring the county’s ability to attract private investment and sends the wrong message about economic development in our community.”
McNeill criticized Sainz’ role in creating the legislation to disband the spaceport.
“I have significant concerns about the haste in which this legislation was introduced and the failure of Rep. Sainz to follow the same rigorous procedures for the repeal of the Spaceport Authority as he demanded for the creation of the authority in 2019,” she said. “That procedure included multiple town hall meetings and a unanimous vote of the county commission. This procedure was put into place by former Sen. (William) Ligon, House Rep. Don Hogan and House Rep. Steven Sainz for all local issues being brought to a state legislation level.”
Megan Desrosiers, president and CEO of the environmental organization One Hundred Miles, said it was a two-year process to mount a petition drive that led to the special election to stop commissioners from closing on the property deal. Just like with any election, voters cast their individual votes for their own reasons, she said.
Some people voted yes because they were concerned aobut the county owning a contaminated industrial site, while others thought the more than $10.3 million spent on the project was too costly with no idea how much more will be spent.
And others who voted yes actually support a spaceport if it is not taxpayer funded.
“One Hundred Miles helped the voters with this project because we are concerned about the environmental risk Spaceport Camden would pose to Camden County, Cumberland Island, Jekyll Island and the entire Georgia coast,” she said. “We think Spaceport Camden is a bad idea.”
The short notice for Sainz’ proposed legislation is to prevent the authority from doing what voters told county commissioners they could not do.
“Sheila killed that bill,” Desrosiers said. “It took the voters more than two years to collect the signatures required for the referendum. Then it took 90 days for a referendum to be scheduled. During all that time Camden’s elected officials should have reached out to voters to better understand their concerns.”
The concern now is what the commissioners have planned going forward.
“The commissioners cannot be trusted, and Camden voters need their officials in the State House to help,” Derosiers said. “I’m disappointed that Sen. McNeill is siding with the commissioners instead of her voters. I hope she will reconsider her decision before Sine Die.”
St. Marys City Councilman Jim Goodman, one of the people who filed the petition for the referendum, expressed disappointment in McNeill’s decision, calling her statement “word salad.”
“It’s dead without her support,” he said. “She didn’t have the guts to support the voters of Camden County.”