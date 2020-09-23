A lawsuit claiming Camden County officials unlawfully withheld public documents about the dangers of potential rocket failures at a proposed spaceport has been filed in Superior Court.
The Southern Environmental Law Center has amended an ongoing lawsuit on behalf of One Hundred Miles against county officials and a spaceport consultant for failing to meet requirements of the Georgia Open Records Act.
According to the amended lawsuit filed in Camden County Superior Court, the environmental group has been seeking information from conducted studies it says has been withheld that show the impacts of a rocket launch failure including:
• Launch failure rates.
• Anticipated areas where rockets or debris would fall in the event of a failure or malfunction.
• Areas of greatest risk or harm.
• Estimates of the scope of fire damage.
• Estimated number of fatalities from a catastrophic launch or landing failure.
• Potential impacts to nearby fisheries, marshes and the Intracoastal Waterway.
“After more than seven years, the county continues to keep even the most basic details about this project from the public by violating the law,” said Megan Desrosiers, executive director of One Hundred Miles. “How can Camden communities feel assured that millions of their taxpayer dollars are being spent wisely when they are denied any semblance of transparency?”
According to the lawsuit, One Hundred Miles has made repeated open records requests for information about the probability of launch failures and the areas likely to be impacted.
According to the draft Environmental Impact Statement, the probability of a launch failure is between 2.8 and 6 percent.
While vehicle debris from explosions at the launch site would be confined to the area, debris from explosions during other scenarios “would be expected to impact within the launch site boundary, or on land or in water within the hazard area.”
The draft EIS does not explain how much debris could land in the hazard area, the size of individual pieces of debris or how the debris could affect homes, structures and the environment.
After another open records request was filed in October 2018, the county responded by using the real estate exemption applied to the risk analysis.
The county argued for the first time that the federal International Traffic in Arms Regulations and the Missile Technology Control Regime prohibited public release of the information sought by One Hundred Miles.
The county has continued to maintain that position, leading to the lawsuit.
“Camden County has gone to great lengths to hide the serious risks this project poses to public safety, personal property and coastal way of life,” said April Lipscomb, senior attorney for the Southern Environmental Law Center. “It’s time for the county to stop this pattern of hiding information.”