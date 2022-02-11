An injunction was issued Thursday prohibiting Camden County from purchasing an industrial site to establish a spaceport until voters decide the fate pf the project in a special election on March 8.
The judge also waived the county’s $20 million bond request against James Goodman and Paul Harris, the two men who filed a civil lawsuit asking the court to prohibit Camden County officials from closing on a deal to purchase attract owned by Union Carbide.
In his ruling, Brunswick Judicial Circuit Chief Judge Stephen Scarlett said he “struggled to reconcile certain testimony” regarding the claimed risk of losing $10.3 million already invested in Spaceport Camden if Union Carbide refuses to grant an extension to close on the property.
Scarlett said the court “genuinely questions whether plaintiffs will prevail on the merits of their appeal,” but since Union Carbide has granted an extension beyond the date of the March 8 special election, “the potential harm to Camden County that existed at the time of the previous court’s order no longer exists.”
A launch site operators license has been granted, which would allow 12 vertical launches a year. But the county has to secure the site before it becomes official.
Camden officials who support the project say a spaceport would bring high-paying jobs, opportunities and great economic gains to the county and its residents.
Opponents say launch mishaps could damage private property, historic structures and environmentally sensitive areas on Cumberland and Little Cumberland island. They believe the county will never recoup the money already spent and the additional money that will be needed to establish a spaceport.
Goodman, a St. Marys City Council member, said the job now is to get voters to the polls for the special election.
“We’re opening up one hell of a campaign to get people to vote yes,” he said.
Steve Weinkle, a longtime critic of the spaceport, praised the judge’s decision after a battle with the county to hold a referendum vote.
“It’s appropriate because it’s now in the hands of the voters,” he said. “It’s the right move.”
Megan Desrosiers, president and CEO of the environmental organization One Hundred Miles, said it’s appropriate for the voters to decide if more tax-dollars should be spent on a spaceport.
“For seven years, the county has moved full steam ahead on this project without regard to the citizens of Camden County,” she said. “ Finally, a judge is giving them some breathing room and another judge is recognizing their right to vote on this issue. It’s been a great week for the voters in Camden County.”
The referendum will be held March 8, but there will be an early voting period at dates to be announced.